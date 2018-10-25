Music promoter and Electric Picnic founder John Reynolds dies suddenly aged 52

MUSIC PROMOTER JOHN Reynolds has died at his home in Dublin at the age of 52.

Reynolds was one of Ireland’s leading independent festival and concert promoters, whose company POD founded festivals including Electric Picnic, Forbidden Fruit and Metropolis.

The company also operated the POD nightclub at the historic Harcourt Street train station for almost two decades before it closed in 2012.

In a statement this evening, Reynolds’ family expressed “great sadness” at his sudden death at his home in Milltown, Dublin.

They added that funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days, and requested privacy at this time.

It was also announced that this weekend’s Metropolis Festival at the RDS Arena would go ahead as planned.