This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 18 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year

The High Court ruled John Shaw was at a high risk of reoffending.

By Ruaidhrí Giblin Friday 18 Jan 2019, 2:04 PM
1 hour ago 11,665 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4447359
Image: Shutterstock/Artur Bogacki
Image: Shutterstock/Artur Bogacki

THE STATE’S LONGEST serving prisoner is seeking extra time to appeal his unsuccessful High Court bid for two days temporary release per year.

English national John Shaw (73) has been in custody in Ireland since September 1976 when both he and another English man, Geoffrey Evans, were arrested for the abduction, rape, torture and murder of Elizabeth Plunkett (22) in Wicklow and Mary Duffy (24) in Mayo that year.

Shaw and Evans were both given life sentences at the Central Criminal Court on 9 February 1978.

Evans died in 2012 from an infection after spending more than three years in a vegetative state. He had been at the Mater Hospital, under round-the-clock guard by prison officers, at a significant cost to the State.

Over the years, Shaw’s case has been the subject of a number of reviews first by the Sentence Review Group and subsequently the Parole Board.

In April 2016, the Prison Review Committee noted Shaw was “very frustrated that he has never got a day out of prison in his 38 years in custody… He has no family in Ireland and has only received one family visit over the course of his sentence”.

The following June, a dynamic risk assessment of Shaw found him to be at a “high-level risk of re-offending”.

Areas of particular concern to the assessors were “poor problem solving skills; negative emotionality; deviant sexual preference; cooperation with supervision; significant social influences; hostility towards women; general social rejection; and lack of concern for others.”

In 2016, the Parole Board recommended Shaw remain in Arbour Hill prison to allow speedy access to medical treatment and that he be granted two days of escorted outings per year

However, the Minister for Justice did not support the recommendation for two days of escorted outings, which Shaw’s lawyers challenged in the High Court.

In a judgment delivered last March, Ms Justice Mary Faherty said she was satisfied that Shaw had been afforded the full panoply of fair procedures due to him.

She said the function of the Parole Board was to provide an advisory role to the Minister for Justice in the exercise of the Minister’s discretion.

There was no suggestion that the Parole Board did not abide by the processes set in place in order for it to be in a position to assist the Minister in the consideration of the management of the Shaw’s sentence.

She said the opportunities afforded to Shaw to make his case to the Parole Board were clear from the process in which he engaged.

He participated in two interviews with the two members of the Parole Board who were designated to interview him.

Furthermore, he wrote to the Parole Board taking issue with what was said to be the interviewers’ misstatement of answers given by him in the course of the interview and with their having raised certain matters which the applicant contended were outside of their remit, Ms Justice Faherty said.

She dismissed his application for judicial review.

Shaw lodged an appeal against the High Court judgment six months out of date. He is seeking an extension of time to appeal the High Court judgment, which lawyers for the State are opposing.

4 February was fixed today as the date for the hearing of the application to extend time to appeal.

Shaw was not in court for the procedural matter.

Comments are closed for legal reasons

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ruaidhrí Giblin

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		One person shot dead and another seriously injured outside gym in Swords, Co Dublin
    186,812  89
    2
    		Two women hospitalised in car crash with Britain's Prince Philip that left royal uninjured
    81,946  91
    3
    		Coombe hospital denies board intervened to refuse abortion for woman with a fatal foetal diagnosis
    77,723  257
    Fora
    1
    		Aer Lingus's new look took 26 focus groups, 50 shamrocks and 'less than €2m' to complete
    6,302  0
    2
    		'I sold my business for €6m. To get the best deal, you can't be afraid to walk away'
    127  0
    The42
    1
    		'This is a team who is absolutely capable of winning the Heineken Cup'
    28,175  56
    2
    		Join The42 for a special Six Nations preview event with Simon Zebo
    16,420  67
    3
    		For Dublin's Lynn Harvey, the European title is no longer just a picture on her bedroom wall
    16,407  4
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Saoirse Ronan had no chill while telling Phillip and Holly how much she loved them on This Morning
    15,601  2
    2
    		Fans are furious at 'To All the Boys...' actor Noah Centineo after he tweeted in support of Logan Paul
    6,189  0
    3
    		First Dates viewers couldn't get their heads around Lorraine from Limerick and her dessert-stealing
    5,565  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    State's longest serving prisoner appealing after losing bid for two temporary release days a year
    Dublin man whose gun jammed when he tried to shoot ex-girlfriend jailed for eight years
    Ulster Bank initiates High Court action against Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan
    DUBLIN
    Gardaí believe fatal shooting outside Swords gym connected to local drugs trade
    Gardaí believe fatal shooting outside Swords gym connected to local drugs trade
    Man questioned over alleged sexual assault at Dublin hotel in December
    Tech firm Salesforce to add 1,500 employees in significant Dublin investment
    COURT
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    High Court deems house with sauna and jacuzzi, apartment and €72k cash are proceeds of crime
    Retired surgeon groped genitals of patient (15) while resting his head on his chest, jury hears
    Irishman agrees to be extradited to Netherlands over body chopped up and dumped in canal
    SHOOTING
    One person shot dead and another seriously injured outside gym in Swords, Co Dublin
    One person shot dead and another seriously injured outside gym in Swords, Co Dublin
    Man charged with attempted murder of Pete Taylor at Bray boxing gym
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie