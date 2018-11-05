Johnson and Farage would've been worse in Brexit talks than May - UK survey

Who do you think would have handled the Brexit negotiations better than Theresa May? Join the conversation #C4Brexit pic.twitter.com/71GXfDKNUs — Channel 4 (@Channel4) November 5, 2018 Source: Channel 4 /Twitter

A LARGE SCALE survey of the UK population has found that the majority of British people think that Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and Jeremy Corbyn would have handled Brexit negotiations worse than Prime Minister Theresa May.

May has been criticised by Johnson and Farage for reneging on the wishes of the people who voted for Brexit in June through her ‘Chequers plan’, which sees the UK leaving the EU but staying closely aligned to it to protect small businesses and prevent a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Corbyn has also been critical of May’s approach to the talks, telling parliament that they’re going nowhere and that the PM has given “empty statements” on Brexit.

Tonight, in the largest survey since the Brexit vote, 20,000 people across the whole of the UK and were asked number of questions on behalf of Channel 4, including “who would have handled the Brexit negotiations better than Theresa May?”

The results were (including ‘don’t know’s):

Boris Johnson: 46% worse, 22% better

46% worse, 22% better Nigel Farage: 48% worse, 23% better

48% worse, 23% better Jeremy Corbyn: 45% worse, 24% better

The panel was also asked how they would vote if the referendum were held again: 54% said they would stay in the EU if the 2016 referendum were held tomorrow.

Polls before the referendum indicated that 52% of the population would remain in the EU: in the final vote, 51.9% voted to leave and 48.1% voted to remain.

Those results were broken down further by region. They indicated that the percentage of those in Northern Ireland who want to leave now is 42% – down two percentage points from the 2016 referendum vote, which was 44%.