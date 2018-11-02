This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 2 November, 2018
Jonathan Keogh and Thomas Fox found guilty of murder of Gareth Hutch

Jonathan Keogh and Thomas Fox had both denied murdering Gareth Hutch outside Avondale House flats in 2016.

By Alison O'Riordan Friday 2 Nov 2018, 12:55 PM
The funeral of Gareth Hutch in Dublin in June 2016.
Image: Sam Boal
The funeral of Gareth Hutch in Dublin in June 2016.
The funeral of Gareth Hutch in Dublin in June 2016.
Image: Sam Boal

TWO DUBLINERS HAVE been found guilty at the Special Criminal Court of the murder of Gareth Hutch over two years ago.

A second Dubliner, Thomas Fox, was found guilty at the Special Criminal Court of murdering Gareth Hutch over two years ago.

The three-judge court said it accepted the prosecution’s case that Thomas Fox (31) made a “probable” contribution to Gareth Hutch’s (36) murder. Fox was a subordinate of Jonathan Keogh (33) and appeared to act under his general influence and direction, the court found.

Fox, with an address at Rutland Court, Dublin 1 had denied murdering Gareth Hutch, who was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin on the morning of 24 May 2016.

‘Cold-blooded’

Earlier this morning his co-accused Jonathan Keogh was also found guilty of Hutch’s murder. The court found that Keogh fired the fatal shots that killed Hutch in a “cold-blooded manner” and “had a hand in almost every aspect” of the planning of the murder.

Gareth Hutch, nephew of Gerry “the monk” Hutch, died as a result of four gunshot injuries; two to the back of the neck, one to the lower back and one to the right of the upper chest.

Fox was also convicted of unlawfully possessing a Makarov 9 mm handgun on 23 May 2016 at the same place.

During the nine-week trial which ended in July, the prosecution contended that Thomas Fox was “instrumental” in planning the murder of Mr Hutch as well as being the getaway driver for the shooters.

It was the State’s case that Fox was parked near Avondale House in a white Transit van on the morning of the shooting, but due to a change of plans the white van was not required.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh at the non-jury court, spent an hour reviewing the evidence that led to Fox’s guilty verdicts.

Wearing a black jacket, Fox kept his head down as the judge reviewed the evidence against him.

The court is awaiting a verdict for Regina Keogh (41) from Avondale House, Cumberland Street North, Dublin 1 who also denied murdering Mr Hutch. It is expected her verdict will be delivered after lunch.

Jonathan Keogh

Earlier today, the Special Criminal Court found that Jonathan Keogh (33) fired the fatal shots that killed Gareth Hutch (36) in “a cold-blooded manner” and “had a hand in almost every aspect” of the planning of this murder.

Keogh, with an address at Gloucester Place, Dublin 1 had denied murdering Hutch, who was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside Avondale House flats on North Cumberland Street in Dublin on the morning of 24 May 2016 in what the court said was not a “spontaneous or reactive killing”.

Hutch, nephew of Gerry “the monk” Hutch, died as a result of four gunshot injuries; two to the back of the neck, one to the lower back and one to the right of the upper chest.

It was the State’s case that a heated exchange took place between Jonathan Keogh and Gareth Hutch on the day prior to the shooting, that Keogh was heard expressing his intention to kill Hutch later that evening and that he was one of the two gunmen responsible for the murder.

Presiding judge Mr Justice Tony Hunt, sitting with Judge Patricia Ryan and Judge Michael Walsh at the non-jury court, spent seven hours over two days reviewing the evidence that led to the guilty verdict.

Delivering the lengthy judgement following a nine-week trial which ended in July, Mr Justice Hunt said the court accepted the prosecution’s case that a considerable amount of planning and coordination had gone into this killing. “All those that are involved in planning are guilty of the crime of murder,” he added.

Keogh wore a grey t-shirt and kept his head down as the judgment was delivered to a packed courtroom.

There was a heavy presence from the Garda Public Order Unit in the three-judge court for today’s verdict.

Belfast

Giving the court’s verdict today, Mr Justice Hunt said that Keogh fled to Belfast in the aftermath of the murder not because he was going to be wrongly accused of Mr Hutch’s murder but because he was involved in it all along.

Finding Keogh guilty, Mr Justice Hunt said the evidence showed that it was more probable than not that Keogh committed this offence and there was enough circumstantial evidence to incriminate him even without the evidence of key prosecution witness Mary McDonnell.

Convicting Jonathan Keogh, Mr Justice Hunt said the evidence pointed “firmly and unequivocally” in the direction of Keogh being involved in this killing. The judge said the plan to kill Gareth Hutch was “in gestation” perhaps as far back as April and was certainly in place by the following month when mobile phone handsets were acquired.

Keogh gave little reaction following the guilty verdict. The court is still to deliver its verdict for Regina Keogh (41) from Avondale House, Cumberland Street North, Dublin 1. She also denied murdering Gareth Hutch.

Comments are closed as parts of this case are before the courts.

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan
@Alioriordan

