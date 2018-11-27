This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 27 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man rammed girlfriend's face off door and kicked her in head with steel-toe shoe

Joseph Fraser attacked his girlfriend after she hid his car keys so he wouldn’t drink-drive, a court heard.

By Aoife Nic Ardghail Tuesday 27 Nov 2018, 9:28 PM
48 minutes ago 8,093 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4363416
File photo of a courtroom.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
File photo of a courtroom.
File photo of a courtroom.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A DUBLIN BUSINESSMAN who kicked a mother-of-two in the head with his steel-toe shoe during a vicious assault has received a four-year sentence.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that Joseph Fraser (42) had been dating the woman for a few months when he drove to her home drunk.

Detective Garda Robert Collins testified that the injured party hid Fraser’s car keys to prevent him from driving again and causing an accident.

Fraser got angry at this and began punching the woman in the ribs, face and head, in an attack which carried through the hallway and kitchen and into the back garden.

The father-of-six, of Mount Eagle Drive, Leopardstown, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm at Foxborough Downs, Lucan, Dublin, on 19 September 2017. He has two previous convictions for drunk driving.

Collins told Ronan Kennedy BL, prosecuting, that the woman tried to lock herself into the dog cage in the garden to escape the assault.

Fraser dragged her back to the house by her hair, rammed her face off sliding doors and kicked her in the head with his steel-toe shoe.

Today Judge Melanie Greally noted the “extreme violence” perpetrated by Fraser on his ex-partner.

She imposed a four-year sentence with the final 18 months suspended, taking into consideration his guilty plea, excellent work history and his recent efforts to deal with his alcohol problems.

Failing business 

Tom Neville BL, defending, had submitted that a “confluence of events” had occurred in his client’s life leading up to the attack, including his Fraser Oil company failing, two relationship breakdowns and him seeking refuge with alcohol.

Judge Greally stated that Fraser was “no different to a very large number of people involved in business during the period in question”, adding: 

That does not cut much in the way of mustard as a mitigating factor in a case of extreme violence.

Collins said the injured party, in describing the attack, told gardaí that “on a scale of one to 10, the pain was 11”.

The woman eventually fled to a neighbour’s home to call gardaí. After the assault, she realised her house key, car key, mobile phone and some personal items were missing.

Collins handed photos to Judge Greally showing the woman’s injuries, including two black eyes and images of where Fraser had kicked the kitchen door in half. He said Fraser had been arrested on the day for an unrelated public order matter and that during interview he claimed the injured party had attacked him.

Victim impact statement 

The woman in her victim impact statement said she now rarely goes out to socialise and suffers flashbacks to the assault in her home. She said the bruising to her leg lasted for months and that some loose skin on her eye had only recently gone away.

She described how the attack had also impacted her children and her parents.

Collins agreed with Neville that the guilty plea had saved further distress to the woman and that her physical wounds had since healed.

Neville submitted that Fraser wished his letter of apology be conveyed to the injured party. Counsel outlined his client’s extensive working background and how he had set up Fraser Oil with his father.

Neville said his client found himself in a “bad, bad place”, but acknowledged that his personal circumstances and serious mental health issues did not justify his actions.

Judge Greally suspended the final 18 months of the sentence on condition Fraser completes victim focused work and engages with MOVE (Men Overcoming Violent Emotions).

If you have been affected by domestic abuse and would like to talk, contact the below numbers or visit SafeIreland.ie.

  • Women’s Aid: 1800 341 900
  • Amen (for men): 046 902 3718
  • Cope Galway Domestic Abuse Service: 091 565 985 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aoife Nic Ardghail

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Calls to leave body of American killed by arrow-shooting tribe on island
    110,427  116
    2
    		Status Orange wind warning issued for 6 counties from tomorrow morning as Storm Diana hits
    79,151  48
    3
    		Dublin football club player 'alive and well' in Spain after being reported dead by his team
    58,920  0
    Fora
    1
    		After delivering another tasty profit, Supermac's is testing Deliveroo - with mixed results
    309  0
    2
    		After years of losses, a profitable CurrencyFair is ready to take on Asia
    219  0
    3
    		Blackwater Distillery wants to use blockchain to rid Irish whiskey of 'smoke and mirrors'
    139  0
    The42
    1
    		'I was studying for my exams and got a call. The number wasn't saved, but it was Joe'
    46,553  10
    2
    		LIVE: Man United v Young Boys, Champions League
    24,949  25
    3
    		November Report Card: How the world's top 10 are shaping up for Japan 2019
    20,925  7
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Johnny Depp tried to play a Pogues song at Shane McGowan's wedding and he was having none of it
    6,328  0
    2
    		Cardi B has responded after Jameela Jamil said she hopes she 's**ts her pants in public'... it's The Dredge
    4,686  0
    3
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Tuesday
    4,501  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man rammed girlfriend's face off door and kicked her in head with steel-toe shoe
    Man rammed girlfriend's face off door and kicked her in head with steel-toe shoe
    Teen launched 'completely unprovoked attack' that resulted in victim losing half of both his front teeth
    Serial sex offender Patrick Nevin jailed for 5 and a half years for Tinder sex assault
    HEALTH
    'It's a no-brainer': Vicky Phelan calls for drug to be available to all Irish women with cervical cancer
    'It's a no-brainer': Vicky Phelan calls for drug to be available to all Irish women with cervical cancer
    Hospital consultants threaten industrial action next year over unequal pay
    'Walking into a crisis': 61 psychiatrist posts are vacant around the country
    GARDAí
    DPP file to be prepared after GardaÃ­ arrest man (70s) involved in scouting over alleged sexual offences
    DPP file to be prepared after Gardaí arrest man (70s) involved in scouting over alleged sexual offences
    Gardaí log 100 motorists breaking speed limit on first day of M7 'slow down' operation
    39 people were killed or injured in incidents involving quad bikes or scramblers in 4 year period
    DUBLIN
    Walker rescued from rocks amid stormy conditions on Great South Wall
    Walker rescued from rocks amid stormy conditions on Great South Wall
    Former pub owner who turned to drugs trade to offset gambling debts jailed for five years
    '13 years of blood, sweat and tears': Kellie Harrington returns to Dublin a world champion

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie