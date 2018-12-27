The 5 at 5: Thursday

EVERY WEEKDAY EVENING, TheJournal.ie brings you the five biggest stories of the day.

1. #AUGHNACLIFFE A 62 year-old man has been killed in a road collision in Co Longford.

2. #SPEEDING Gardaí have revealed that over 400 drivers were caught speeding on Irish roads on St Stephen’s Day.

3. #AGEING POPULATION Irish people are living longer and the birth rate is falling every year, according to a new report.

4. #ICELAND Three members of a British family have been killed, including a child, after their car plunged off a bridge in Iceland.

5. #AUSTRALIA Residents of a new high-rise apartment block in Sydney have been evacuated after the building made “cracking noises” on Christmas Eve.