This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Sunday 23 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach on Juncker hair ruffle: 'It's probably ill advised to fluff other people’s hair'

A video emerged this week of Juncker walking up to EU’s deputy head of protocol and ruffling her hair.

By Christina Finn Sunday 23 Dec 2018, 6:00 AM
1 hour ago 9,081 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4408406
Juncker ruffling a woman's hair at a recent EU Summit.
Image: YouTube
Juncker ruffling a woman's hair at a recent EU Summit.
Juncker ruffling a woman's hair at a recent EU Summit.
Image: YouTube

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has said it is not advisable to fluff other people’s hair. 

He was commented after EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker made headlines again this month with his bizarre behaviour at the European Council Summit.

A video showed Juncker walking up to EU’s deputy head of protocol Pernilla Sjölin and ruffling her hair before giving her a kiss on the cheek.  

This is not the first time Juncker’s behaviour has raised questions, but Taoiseach Leo Varadkar came to his defence this week, stating he has “absolute and immense confidence in Jean Claude Juncker”. He called him a “very good colleague” and a “very good supporter of Ireland”.

However, commenting on the latest hair ruffling incident, Varadkar said:

Probably ill-advised to fluff other people’s hair though. I don’t think that’s eh, I don’t think that’s eh, eh… anyway. I wouldn’t do that myself.

Source: The Sun/YouTube

In recent years, questions have been raised about Juncker’s behaviour and drinking habits, but he has vehemently denied any issues. He has spoken about having a back issue that caused him difficulties walking, and had a sciatica attack earlier this year.

However, fresh concerns were aired this week when Juncker stumbled at a dinner party. 

Source: AP Archive/YouTube

When asked if Juncker still had the capacity to be the president of the EU Commission at such a sensitive time in the Brexit negotiations, Varadkar said: 

“I have never once seen him anything other than sober. And he has sciatica and walks in a particular way and some elements of the media make that out to be related to alcohol. It’s not. I know it’s not.”

The EU Commission president also made headlines last week when it was reported he had called the UK Prime Minister Theresa May ‘nebulous’.

It resulted in Juncker having to clarify his remarks after a video showed a heated exchange between him and May.

May confirmed that she had a “robust discussion” with Juncker after footage emerged of the pair having the row at an EU summit.

As the leaders gathered in their conference room, May was filmed by the EU’s in-house TV crew confronting Juncker asking why he called her “nebulous”. 

Instead of the anodyne pleasantries the leaders normally exchange in front of the cameras, a visibly angry May confronted Juncker to demand he explain what he said.

Varadkar states that Juncker did not call May nebulous, stating:

“I was there, he didn’t call Prime Minister May nebulous.

“I think he was referring to some of the requests or demands from the UK but that wasn’t a remark about her personally. Not at all.” 

It was reported that Juncker had in fact called the UK’s position on Brexit nebulous.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    94,072  38
    2
    		'Yellow vest' protesters demonstrate at KBC headquarters as gardaí probe Dublin attacks
    91,379  206
    3
    		Two arrested over 'criminal use of drones' as disruption continues at Gatwick
    37,980  26
    Fora
    1
    		These are the counties that have spent the most - and least - on Christmas decorations
    51  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Leinster v Connacht, Guinness Pro14
    65,724  27
    2
    		As it happened: Cardiff City vs Man United, Premier League
    42,262  24
    3
    		Perfect start for Solskjaer as Man United romp to victory with five goals against Cardiff
    32,760  86
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Colin Farrell and Emma Fogarty left a big impression after talking about EB and eh, kebabs, on the Late Late
    4,737  0
    2
    		Emily Blunt's reaction to hearing Lin-Manuel Miranda missed out on performing for Beyoncé is understandable, TBH
    3,880  0
    3
    		I watched Love Actually for the first time and here's every single thought I had during the film
    3,599  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man confirmed dead following west Dublin shooting
    Man confirmed dead following west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    'A despicable act': Two men sentenced in Derry over murder of Paul McCauley
    Farmer (74) sentenced after shooting another farmer and his dog over land feud
    Teens on trial over alleged attack and robbery on student beaten with iron bar
    HSE
    Mind yourself this Christmas: How to care for your mental health during the festive period
    Mind yourself this Christmas: How to care for your mental health during the festive period
    'Wasteful, inefficient, horrendous': 30,000 people waited longer than 24 hours on hospital trolleys this year
    HSE launches new crisis pregnancy website to give women information on abortions
    GARDAí
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    Man in critical condition after being shot in west Dublin
    Defence Forces' bomb disposal team makes device safe at Clare recycling plant
    Two women injured in serious single-vehicle collision in Meath
    DUBLIN
    Two pedestrians (80s) hospitalised after north Dublin hit-and-run
    Two pedestrians (80s) hospitalised after north Dublin hit-and-run
    Gardaí arrest man suspected of involvement in seven Dublin burglaries
    People told to report illegal use of drones amid concerns Irish airport could be hit like Gatwick

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie