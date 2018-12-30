'North Star of British comedy' June Whitfield dies aged 93

Dame June Whitfield after she was made a dame at Buckingham Palace in November 2017.

DAME JUNE WHITFIELD, famous for her roles in British sitcoms Absolutely Fabulous and Terry and June, has died aged 93.

Whitfield’s agent confirmed that the London-born actor had a “peaceful” death on Friday.

Her career spanned seven decades and included roles in the Carry On films, Hancock’s Half Hour, Friends and Eastenders.

Shane Allen, controller of BBC Comedy, described Whitfield as “the North Star of British comedy“.

“Her spectacular career is unparalleled in its longevity, with seven decades of being a key element in numerous high-profile and successful shows.

“She was the go-to female comedy performer of her generation and was always in demand from the cream of British comedy. She led the way for female comedy and we owe her enormous respect.”

Several co-stars are among those to have paid tribute to Whitfield.

Fellow Absolutely Fabulous actor Joanna Lumley told ITV News she was “heartbroken to lose such a darling friend” who would “always have a most special place in my heart”.

She said she would never forget “her sensational talent, humour and her generosity”.

Julia Sawalha, who played her granddaughter in Absolutely Fabulous, said Whitfield had been a “great source of inspiration” to her but was “far too humble to accept my adoration”.

Thank you #damejunewhitfield,for teaching me my craft with such grace and dignity.I always wanted you to know how in awe of you I was, however, you were always far too humble to accept my https://t.co/2wc2G3bQ0G were a great source of inspiration to me. Bye-bye Gran.🙏🏻💕 — Julia Sawalha (@JuliaSawalha1) December 29, 2018 Source: Julia Sawalha /Twitter

So very sad. I once sent a letter to many actors as a budding (I mean desperate) comedy actor to ask for sponsorship for the Edinburgh Festival. Dame June replied. Fifteen years later when I met her she had all my letters and the notes of the show she sponsored. I cried then too. https://t.co/oaGXd7ick4 — Miranda Hart (@mermhart) December 29, 2018 Source: Miranda Hart /Twitter