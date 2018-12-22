Gardaí investigating after fire at KBC branch in Swords

GARDAÍ IN DUBLIN are investigating a fire which occurred at a branch of KBC bank on the main street in Swords in the early hours this morning.

It comes after a fire to a KBC bank building in Dublin city centre on Thursday night.

The alarm was raised just before 5.20am, and gardaí and fire service personnel attended the scene.

In a statement, gardaí said that it appears that a front window of the premises was broken and a fire was started.

There is “extensive damage” caused to the inside of the building. No one was injured.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination, and investigations are ongoing.

KBC has been in the headlines throughout the week, following an eviction last weekend in Roscommon. This was followed by a protests inside its Baggot Street branch during the week.