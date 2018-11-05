This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 5 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jury begins deliberating on trial of murder accused who allegedly 'chopped' friend up with chainsaw

Paul Wells Snr (50) has admitted shooting dead fellow Dubliner Kenneth O’Brien and dismembering his body.

By Natasha Reid Monday 5 Nov 2018, 2:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,030 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4323532
Garda activity on the Grand Canal at Sallins County Kildare, as the search continued with garda divers for dismembered body parts of murder victim Kenneth O'Brien
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Garda activity on the Grand Canal at Sallins County Kildare, as the search continued with garda divers for dismembered body parts of murder victim Kenneth O'Brien
Garda activity on the Grand Canal at Sallins County Kildare, as the search continued with garda divers for dismembered body parts of murder victim Kenneth O'Brien
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE JURY HAS begun deliberating in the trial of a murder accused, who allegedly “chopped” up his friend with a chainsaw after shooting him in the defendant’s backyard.

Before it retired, the judge reminded the jury of seven coincidences that the defence says support the accused man’s story that he shot his friend during a scuffle over the deceased asking him to murder the mother of his child.

Paul Wells Snr (50) of Barnamore Park, Finglas has admitted shooting dead fellow Dubliner Kenneth O’Brien and dismembering his body. However, he has pleaded not guilty at the Central Criminal Court to murdering the 33-year-old at his home in Barnamore Park on 15 or 16 January, 2016.

The father-of-five claims that the deceased had wanted him to murder O’Brien’s partner so that he could take their child back to Australia, where he had previously lived.

‘Chopped him into pieces’

He told gardaí that O’Brien had brought a gun to his house for this purpose on the evening of the 15th but that he didn’t want to do it. He said this resulted in a scuffle between them, that the gun fell, they both tried to get it, but that he got to it first and shot his friend in the back of the head.

He said that he then panicked, “chopped him into pieces” with a chainsaw O’Brien had lent him, put his torso into O’Brien’s suitcase and dumped it in the Grand Canal.

Justice Paul McDermott began charging the jury on Friday and concluded earlier this afternoon.

He reminded the 11 jurors of matters that Michael O’Higgins SC, defending, had said supported his client’s defence that there was a conspiracy to murder O’Brien’s partner, Eimear Dunne.

O’Higgins had referred to them as a series of coincidences that arose on the very day that O’Brien had allegedly intended to have his partner killed.

These included the fact that the CCTV system in the couple’s home was not working that day and that its code had been changed, something Dunne said that only O’Brien could have done.

There was the cancellation, by O’Brien, of Dunne’s 30th birthday party that night; he had said he was working in Limerick that day, but this work was also cancelled.

The judge also reminded the jury that O’Brien had no house keys, but had cut some the previous day, that he “had two phones on the go”, and that his passport was missing at the time of his death.

He also noted that O’Higgins had argued that O’Brien had given suitcases to Wells, one of which was handed over at the boot of a car, with him allegedly telling Wells that he didn’t want Dunne to know about it.

Finally, he noted that the numbers for two of O’Brien’s employers had been removed from Dunne’s phones.

The judge explained that the defence case was that these coincidences supported the proposition that there was a conspiracy to murder Dunne. He reminded the jury that the prosecution had argued that there was premeditation in the killing of O’Brien.

The 11 members began deliberating shortly after noon. They were given three possible verdicts: guilty, not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter, or acquittal. They have been told to reach a unanimous decision.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Natasha Reid

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		The duo behind Dublin's newest tourist attraction say its near-end was like 'sudden death'
    40,375  8
    2
    		Varadkar tells May he's open to backstop review as long as UK can't unilaterally pull out
    35,633  67
    3
    		Lynn Ruane: Examining morality through the prism of social class
    34,193  76
    Fora
    1
    		Crowley Carbon is building a developer team in Sofia because Dublin talent is too costly
    228  0
    2
    		'You're either premium or you're not': Why Wicklow Wolf won't compete with the beer giants
    175  0
    3
    		Takeover on the horizon? Here's how it will impact your staff
    152  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Cork City v Dundalk, FAI Cup final
    27,740  18
    2
    		'Uneducated cavemen' - FA investigate McClean's Instagram post featuring Bobby Sands quote
    24,139  63
    3
    		53 scores and 90 minutes of action as Ballygunner defeat Ballyea in Munster club hurling thriller
    20,595  8
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Let's talk about the time... a waitress told my table she hated us
    10,285  5
    2
    		Ariana Grande revealed that her high ponytail is a source of 'constant pain' ...it's The Dredge
    6,759  0
    3
    		Countless childhood films from the 90s passed me by: Which one do I need to watch?
    6,469  4

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    HSE
    'Look at his record': Varadkar defends Harris after ex-HSE chief called him a 'frightened little boy'
    'Look at his record': Varadkar defends Harris after ex-HSE chief called him a 'frightened little boy'
    Former HSE chief calls Simon Harris 'a frightened little boy'
    More than 1,600 children and teens waiting over a year for psychology appointments
    HEALTH
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    'I was told I had cancer and would never walk again - I'm doing a 5k this week'
    New study suggests that diabetes medicine could be used to reduce effects of Alzheimer's disease
    Scientists identify potential antidote to paralysis-inducing toxin that causes botulism
    GARDAí
    Superintendent David Taylor has retired from An Garda SÃ­ochÃ¡na
    Superintendent David Taylor has retired from An Garda Síochána
    Cocaine worth €4.6 million seized in Rosslare
    Woman charged over man's death in Foxrock
    DUBLIN
    Iconic Dublin buildings and city streets to light up for 30 nights over Christmas
    Iconic Dublin buildings and city streets to light up for 30 nights over Christmas
    Teenager suffers knife wounds to face during altercation in Dublin
    'Was your Snapchat worth it?': Emergency brakes used by Luas drivers 550 times this year

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie