ARMED UNITS FROM the Metropolitan Police are the scene of an “ongoing incident” on Derry Street in London’s high-end Kensington area.

Two people have suffered stab injuries, and one person has been arrested.

Images shared on social media from the scene show armed police and paramedics entering a building, as well as a large number of officers outside.

The Met Police have said the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

More as we get it…