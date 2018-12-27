Woman arrested on suspicion of murder in Kent after death of two children

A WOMAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of murder in the UK county of Kent following the deaths of two children.

At around 3.35am today, officers and an ambulance service attended a property in the town of Margate due to concerns for the welfare of those staying there.

Two young children were taken to hospital where they were later pronounced dead.

Police remain at the scene at the home on Castle Drive.

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested the 37-year-old woman. They said she had been involved in road traffic collision at about 2.50am and was taken to hospital with minor injuries. She has since been discharged and is in police custody at a station.