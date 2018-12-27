This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 27 December, 2018
Woman arrested on suspicion of murder in Kent after death of two children

Police in the UK county of Kent were called to a house in the early hours of this morning.

By Sinead O'Carroll Thursday 27 Dec 2018, 3:20 PM
14 minutes ago 1,511 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4415272
General view of Castle Drive in Margate
Image: Google Streetview
General view of Castle Drive in Margate
General view of Castle Drive in Margate
Image: Google Streetview

A WOMAN HAS been arrested on suspicion of murder in the UK county of Kent following the deaths of two children. 

At around 3.35am today, officers and an ambulance service attended a property in the town of Margate due to concerns for the welfare of those staying there. 

Two young children were taken to hospital where they were later pronounced dead. 

Police remain at the scene at the home on Castle Drive. 

Detectives from the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate arrested the 37-year-old woman. They said she had been involved in road traffic collision at about 2.50am and was taken to hospital with minor injuries. She has since been discharged and is in police custody at a station. 

About the author:

About the author
Sinead O'Carroll
@SineadOCarroll
sinead@thejournal.ie

