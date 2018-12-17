This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Monday 17 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kerry publicans back motion calling for the closure of the Dáil bar

They said the taxpayer should not be footing the bill for the subsidised alcohol prices.

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 17 Dec 2018, 7:15 PM
57 minutes ago 10,581 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4400998
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

A MOTION CALLING for the closure of the Dáil bar has been passed by the Kerry Vintners’ Federation and will now go before a national congress.

Sean O’Mahoney, who owns a pub in Killarney brought the proposal before the local grouping and said it was inappropriate for members of the Dáil to be seen consuming alcohol at their place of work. 

He said that the taxpayer should not be footing the bill for the subsidised alcohol prices. 

He told Radio Kerry: “There’s a facility in place in Dáil Éireann where our politicians can consume alcohol while working and passing legislation on behalf of the people of Ireland.

“This might explain the current state of our country. Is it appropriate that guests visiting the Dáil see politicians, not all of them, socialising in the Dáil bar consuming alcohol? Why should the taxpayer fund the Dáil bar? What employer would allow drink being consumed in their workplace?”

O’Mahoney said he and his colleagues met with junior transport minister Brendan Griffin and asked if he could table a number of amendments to the new drink driving laws. The new legislation, enacted earlier this year, means that anyone found driving over the limit will be immediately disqualified from driving for three months even if they are marginally above the allowed level.

O’Mahoney explained: “We met with Griffin and asked if a restriction on a person’s licence can be placed if they are caught under the new drink driving law. We asked the current legislation be amended which would allow a curfew be placed on their licence so it would allow people to drive to and from home and during work.” 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Conor McGregor has motoring summons struck out in less than 10 seconds
    55,073  0
    2
    		A UK newspaper said that Theresa May 'loathes' Leo Varadkar, but Simon Coveney says it's 'nonsense'
    52,655  59
    3
    		The government wants to know if you're okay with it using your PPS number to clean up the electoral register
    51,220  77
    Fora
    1
    		Online gifting platform Clevergift is gearing up to go live with dozens of retailers in the new year
    245  0
    2
    		Fenergo has doubled its Dublin workforce as it marches toward a long-awaited IPO
    109  0
    The42
    1
    		Is Roy Keane a good pundit?
    67,387  69
    2
    		Liverpool drawn with Bayern Munich, Man United to play PSG in Champions League last-16
    30,347  42
    3
    		'It's not football' - O'Driscoll calls for 'slide tackles' to be stamped out of rugby
    23,437  36
    DailyEdge
    1
    		11 of the tackiest bags you'll probably want to buy
    4,984  0
    2
    		16 Irish prints which would make great last minute Christmas presents
    4,038  0
    3
    		A tribute to Crackbird, and the lengths celebs would go to for its chicken
    3,102  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Woman goes on trial accused of murdering her three-year-old son
    Woman goes on trial accused of murdering her three-year-old son
    Man sentenced to 4 years in prison for sexually assaulting daughter (15)
    Sentencing adjourned for Patrick Nevin over attacks on two women he met on Tinder
    GARDAí
    Appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Co Offaly
    Appeal for witnesses after serious assault in Co Offaly
    Gardaí investigating after bronze statue stolen from Sligo church
    Local TDs condemn attack on repossessed Roscommon farmhouse, but call for negotiations to keep family in home
    DUBLIN
    The Bollocks to Brexit bus drove through Dublin today
    The Bollocks to Brexit bus drove through Dublin today
    Body of baby found on Dublin beach was a full-term baby girl
    Appeal for mother to come forward as 'partially buried' body of baby found on Dublin beach
    ROSCOMMON
    Taoiseach condemns 'vigilante' attack on repossessed farm house in Roscommon
    Taoiseach condemns 'vigilante' attack on repossessed farm house in Roscommon
    Eight injured, vehicles torched and dog killed after raid on repossessed farmhouse in Roscommon
    Incident in which garda was hospitalised being investigated by GSOC

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie