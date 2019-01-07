This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 7 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Kevin Spacey due in court over sexual assault claims

The House of Cards star had asked that his lawyers represent him at the hearing but Judge Thomas Barrett declined.

By AFP Monday 7 Jan 2019, 8:08 AM
1 hour ago 3,278 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4426354
Image: Matt Crossick via PA Images
Image: Matt Crossick via PA Images

ACTOR KEVIN SPACEY is due in court today to appear before a judge on the tony destination island of Nantucket, Massachusetts over accusations he sexually assaulted a teenager in 2016.

The House of Cards star had asked that his lawyers represent him at the hearing, but Judge Thomas Barrett declined, forcing Spacey to appear before him at 11am. 

The formal charges come more than 13 months after the complaint was filed, and is part of the latest chapter in the #MeToo movement after the sentencing of actor Bill Cosby and the indictment against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. 

The case marks the first time Spacey has faced charges, although there are dozens of claims against him.

The actor faces five years in prison if charged for repeatedly reaching down into the pants of a man identified as William Little, who was 18 at the time of the alleged assault in July 2016 at a Nantucket restaurant.

The young man had been working as a bus boy for the summer at the restaurant. 

He had remained in the bar after his shift had finished to see Spacey, of whom he was a fan. 

After meeting the actor and telling him he was 23 years old – the legal drinking age is 21 in Massachusetts – he said he started drinking first beer and then whiskey with Spacey at his urging. 

Spacey then allegedly invited him back to his place, along with some other friends. The young man declined, suspecting the actor was trying to seduce him. But he stayed in the bar in the hopes of getting a picture with Spacey.

It was then Spacey began sexually molesting the young man, according to court filings.

The two-time Oscar winner – for his supporting role in Usual Suspects in 1996 and his lead role in American Beauty in 2000 – told the judge in a letter that he intends to plead not guilty. 

‘Without evidence’ 

Spacey, who was forced out of public life by accusations of sexual misconduct in 2017, posted a video online in December of himself speaking about allegations of sexual abuse in the character of Frank Underwood, the scheming politician he played in House of Cards before the show dropped him. 

The message has several levels of interpretation, evoking both the destiny of Underwood, the lead character written off the show, and the claims against Spacey.

“You wouldn’t believe the worst without evidence, would you? You wouldn’t rush to judgments without facts, would you? Did you? No, not you. You’re smarter than that,” Spacey said in the video.

“Of course, some believed everything and have been just waiting with baited breath to hear me confess it all. They’re just dying to have me declare that everything said is true and that I got what I deserved.

Only you and I both know it’s never that simple, not in politics and not in life.

Spacey was considered one of the finest actors of his generation, but his career nosedived following allegations of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen men in the United States and Britain.

In addition to the Nantucket case, two other investigations are underway in Los Angeles and London, where Spacey served as artistic director of the prestigious Old Vic theater from 2004 to 2015.

Mexican actor Roberto Cavazos, who performed in several Old Vic productions, said “it seems that it only took a male under 30 to make Mr Spacey feel free to touch us.”

The first public report of alleged abuse by him came from actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed that Spacey sexually abused him when Rapp was 14, in 1986.

Spacey has not appeared on the screen or on stage since Rapp came forward.

Director Ridley Scott even removed Spacey from his film All the Money in the World by shooting all scenes in which the actor appeared again with another star, Christopher Plummer.

© AFP 2019  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Police investigation launched in Arizona after reports woman in coma for 10 years gave birth
    67,659  4
    2
    		Wayne Rooney arrested in US for public intoxication and swearing
    64,031  54
    3
    		It was touted as an official Taoiseach's residence - what is Steward's Lodge used for now?
    48,059  33
    Fora
    1
    		Ireland is closed for business when it comes to luring badly-needed professional contractors
    355  0
    2
    		Big retailers like Halfords and B&Q fear Brexit will end share schemes for their Irish workers
    138  0
    The42
    1
    		Carlow striker the FA Cup hero with 85th-minute winner as League Two's Newport stun Leicester City
    28,176  25
    2
    		11 of the best pictures from the first GAA Sunday of 2019
    26,338  5
    3
    		Mayo defeat Leitrim in penalty shootout as James Horan's second reign gets off to winning start
    23,143  27
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's absolutely everything you need to know about tonight's Golden Globes, and how to watch it in Ireland
    3,692  0
    2
    		How Much Do You Know About The Silence of the Lambs?
    3,664  0
    3
    		7 exciting reads to get you through the boredom of Dry January
    3,422  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    Here's what some Irish MEPs said when asked if there will be a hard border in Ireland
    Thieves attempt to steal ATM, then set digger on fire
    Derry woman in wrangle with UK Home Office fears Brexit could complicate her immigration case
    YOUR SAY
    Poll: Would you like to see divorce waiting times lowered or abolished?
    Poll: Would you like to see divorce waiting times lowered or abolished?
    Poll: Do you donate blood?
    Poll: Do you think there'll be a general election this year?
    UK
    A look back at the last referendum the UK had on EU membership
    A look back at the last referendum the UK had on EU membership
    Two arrests after UK manhunt following fatal stabbing on London-bound train
    If there is a Brexit deal - what trade agreements can UK businesses expect?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie