Gardaí renew appeal to find man who has been missing since last month

GARDAÍ HAVE RENEWED their appeal for help in locating a man missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare.

Khalid Elmusbahi was reported missing on 30 October.

The 35-year-old was last seen on 28 October at approximately 9.30am on Main St, Newbridge.

He is described as being 5’7’’ in height, of medium build, with brown eyes, tight cut black hair, and a dark moustache.

When last seen he was wearing a green tracksuit top, green pants, a Superdry black jacket and dark boots.

Anyone who has seen him or who can assist in locating him has been asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 44 0180, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.