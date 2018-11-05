Have you seen this man? He's been missing from Newbridge for a week

Source: Garda Press Office

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help in finding a 35-year-old who has been missing from Newbridge, Co Kildare since last week.

Khalid Elmusbahi was last seen on Piercetown Main Street, Newbridge last Tuesday, at 9.30am on 30 October.

He is described as being 5ft 7in, of medium build with brown eyes and tight cut black hair. When last seen he was wearing a green tracksuit top, and green pants.

Anyone who has seen Khalid or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on (045) 440180, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.