This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Khmer Rouge leaders found guilty of Cambodia genocide in landmark ruling

The “reign of terror” left some two million Cambodians dead from overwork, starvation and mass executions.

By AFP Friday 16 Nov 2018, 7:36 AM
1 hour ago 6,272 Views 18 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4342933
Khieu Samphan (L) and Nuon Chea (R) before a hearing at the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh.
Khieu Samphan (L) and Nuon Chea (R) before a hearing at the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh.
Khieu Samphan (L) and Nuon Chea (R) before a hearing at the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal in Phnom Penh.

TWO TOP LEADERS of Cambodia’s Khmer Rouge regime were found guilty of genocide today, in a landmark ruling almost 40 years after the fall of a brutal regime that presided over the deaths of a quarter of the population.

The Khmer Rouge’s former head of state Khieu Samphan, 87, and “Brother Number 2″ Nuon Chea, 92, are the two most senior living members of the ultra-Maoist group that seized control of Cambodia from 1975-1979.

The reign of terror led by “Brother Number 1″ Pol Pot left some two million Cambodians dead from overwork, starvation and mass executions but today’s ruling was the first to acknowledge a genocide.

The defendants were previously handed life sentences in 2014 over the violent and forced evacuation of Phnom Penh in April 1975.

But the judgement at the Extraordinary Chambers in the Courts of Cambodia (ECCC) also found Nuon Chea guilty of genocide against the ethnic Vietnamese and Cham Muslim minority group, among a litany of other crimes. 

“The chamber finds that Nuon Chea exercised ultimate decision-making power with Pol Pot and… therefore finds Nuon Chea is responsible as a superior for all the crimes,” presiding judge Nil Nonn said.

This includes the crime of genocide by killing members of Cham ethnic and religious group.

Khieu Samphan was also found guilty of genocide against ethnic Vietnamese, though not against the Cham, he added.

Both parties were sentenced to “life in prison”, merging the two sentences into a single term, Nil Nonn said.

Hundreds of people, including dozens of Cham Muslims and Buddhist monks, were bussed to the tribunal located in the outskirts of Phnom Penh to attend the hearing.

Cambodia Khmer Rouge Cambodian Buddhist monks, foreground, together with students as they line-up before entering into the courtroom before the hearings. Source: Heng Sinith via PA Images

Cambodia’s ‘Nuremberg’ 

The events covered by the verdict span the four years of the Pol Pot regime and include extensive crimes against humanity. 

“The verdict is essentially the Nuremberg judgement for the ECCC and thus carries very significant weight for Cambodia, international criminal justice, and the annals of history,” said David Scheffer, who served as the UN secretary general’s special expert on the Khmer Rouge trials from 2012 until last month.

The revolutionaries who tried to recreate Buddhist-majority Cambodia in line with their vision of an agrarian Marxist utopia attempted to abolish class and religious distinctions by force.

The verdict read out by Nil Nonn presented a society where minorities were targeted and killed, Buddhist monks forcibly defrocked and groups of people executed, while men and women were coerced into marriages and forced to have sex to produce children for the regime.

The atrocities fell under the additional list of charges, which the two men were found guilty of as well.

Los Sat, a 72-year-old Cham Muslim man who attended the verdict hearing with his wife, said he had lost “too many” family members under the regime.

“I am really satisfied with the sentences,” he said, beaming as he left the court. “They brought suffering to my relatives.”

Youk Chhang, head of the Documentation Center of Cambodia — a research organisation that provided the court with evidence — said the verdict will “affirm the collective humanity of the victims and give recognition to the horrible suffering”. 

“It can provide a sense of closure to a horrible chapter in Cambodian history,” he said.

The hybrid court, which uses a mix of Cambodian and international law, was created with UN backing in 2006 to try senior Khmer Rouge leaders.

Only three people have been convicted by the court, costing more than $300 million.

Cambodia Khmer Rouge Nuon Chea is seen on screen at the court's press center at the U.N.-backed war crimes tribunal. Source: Heng Sinith via PA Images

Former Khmer Rouge foreign minister Ieng Sary and his wife died without facing justice, while Pol Pot passed away in 1998. 

The number of allegations against Nuon Chea and Khieu Samphan was so vast the court split the trials into a series of smaller hearings in 2011.

Many believe Friday’s decision will be the last for the tribunal, which has been marred by allegations of political interference.

Prime Minister Hun Sen – himself a former Khmer Rouge cadre – has repeatedly warned he would not allow more investigations to proceed, citing vague threats to stability.

Clair Duffy, a senior teaching fellow at Australia’s Bond University who monitored the tribunal for years, said the court’s “excessively high” bill compared to other tribunals was due to “persistent political barriers to justice erected by the Hun Sen government”.

The court has launched investigations into four more Khmer Rouge cadres, though one was dismissed in February 2017, highlighting the difficulties of bringing lower level members of the brutal regime to justice.

Craig Etcheson, who previously served as an investigator in the tribunal, said that despite the “expensive, slow, complex” process of the tribunal, the ECCC has provided some form of symbolic justice to the victims.

“It is not enough, perhaps, but some justice is better than no justice,” he said.

© AFP 2018 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (18)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    90,743  35
    2
    		As it happened: Theresa May stands firm after day of Brexit chaos in Westminster
    85,003  95
    3
    		Peadar Tóibín resigns from Sinn Féin and hints about setting up a new party
    59,266  171
    Fora
    1
    		Baristas and burritos: How Circle K is prepping for fuel's decline
    584  0
    2
    		Blockchain has a big problem - Irish workers aren't interested
    483  0
    3
    		Bankless migrants struggle to send cash home. Galway's Pip It wants to change that
    163  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    64,048  61
    2
    		Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    43,982  63
    3
    		Kearney and Ringrose return, Toner starts as Schmidt names team for All Blacks
    35,854  106
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Doireann Garrihy has explained why she 'didn't lose sleep' over those WhatsApp voice messages
    8,035  1
    2
    		An article from 1958 advising women on how to get a husband is the talk of Instagram right now
    7,300  4
    3
    		The John Lewis Christmas ad has landed, and people are fairly conflicted over it
    6,090  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    French ex-minister Georges Tron cleared of raping two former employees
    French ex-minister Georges Tron cleared of raping two former employees
    Trucker who brought nearly €300,000 worth of cocaine into Dublin Port jailed for eight and a half years
    Man who damaged M50 toll gantry with angle grinder before threatening gardaí jailed for six months
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    GARDAí
    Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    Investigation launched into sudden death of man (40s) in dockland workplace incident
    No charges to be brought over fatal stabbing of teenager Reece Cullen
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    First Ireland start for Blackburn defender as O'Neill names side to face the North
    First Ireland start for Blackburn defender as O'Neill names side to face the North
    'Sometimes you have to go down the minor road to get back on the main road'
    Michael O'Neill insists 'Jimmy Dunne is no different to Northern Ireland than Declan Rice is to the Republic'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie