This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Thursday 10 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules

Keane was kidnapped and murdered in January 2003 by members of a rival Limerick crime gang.

By Aodhan O Faolain Thursday 10 Jan 2019, 7:46 PM
1 hour ago 8,023 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4434039
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Image: Rollingnews.ie

THE HIGH COURT has ruled that two houses in Limerick City linked to murdered criminal Kieran Keane were acquired with the proceeds of crime.

Keane was kidnapped and then murdered on January 29, 2003 by members of the Dundon-McCarthys, an opposing Limerick based crime gang.

Keane was a leading member of the Keane organised crime gang and was involved in violent crime including the murder of rival criminals and the sale and supply of illegal drugs.

Five men were subsequently convicted and jailed for Keane’s murder.

In High Court proceedings following an ongoing investigation, the Criminal Assets Bureau claimed that two houses located St Munchin Street, St Mary’s Park in Limerick were acquired by Keane, whose widow Sophie became the beneficial owner.

In a claim against Sophie Keane, with an address at Garryowen in Co Limerick, CAB sought various orders under Section 3 of the 1996 Proceeds of Crime Act that the properties were acquired with the proceeds of crime.

Neither the late Kieran Keane nor his wife had a legitimate source of income that could have generated the cash to purchase the properties, CAB claimed.

The court heard that Ms Keane had voluntarily come to CAB and offered the properties up for seizure.

CAB claimed that this came about due to it pursuing her in relation to debts owed to Revenue following the registration of judgements against her and her assets.

The properties were acquired in 1996 and 2001 for approximately IR£51,000 in total, but were not registered in the Keanes’ names.

The properties in question are three-bedroomed terraces houses, with one adjoining a small commercial premises, which formerly operated as a takeaway restaurant.

Both have been vacant for some time.

CAB claimed that Keane, using funds obtained through his criminal activities, paid for them in cash and left the properties in the name of the vendor or registered in the name of people who had no real interests in the properties.

It also claimed that one of the methods used by the Keane criminal gang to launder the proceeds of their criminal activities was to purchase properties, which had been designated for regeneration, in parts of Limerick for cash.

This was done in order to hide the true identity of their true ownership. In some cases owners were intimidated or forced out of their homes, CAB contended.

In a statement to Gardai, Ms Keane confirmed that she did not know where her late husband would have found the money to purchase the properties.

The orders, which were not contested, were made by Ms Justice Carmel Stewart, who said she was satisfied from the evidence before the court that the properties were acquired with the proceeds of crime.

No other party made a claim in respect of the properties, she noted.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    68,394  71
    2
    		'Horrifying and indefensible': Lady Gaga to remove R Kelly duet from streaming services
    58,005  0
    3
    		Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    57,827  25
    Fora
    1
    		Whiskey is booming, but exporters have been warned of an 'over-dependence' on US sales
    321  0
    2
    		Why Equine MediRecord is adamant it won't take investment from its customers
    90  0
    3
    		Why bigger brands shouldn't feel threatened by Instagram-savvy challengers
    35  0
    The42
    1
    		'I've talked with Mick McCarthy and Gareth Southgate... I will make a decision soon'
    30,160  69
    2
    		Man City put 9 past Burton Albion to keep quadruple dream alive
    25,093  55
    3
    		RTÉ to air Allianz League and club championship GAA games in 2019
    24,046  30
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Kate Beckinsale had a gas reaction to being called out for her alleged shift with Pete Davidson... it's The Dredge
    8,898  0
    2
    		Why I'm glad that Penn Badgley isn't impressed with people who fancy his character from 'You'
    4,951  1
    3
    		Westlife's first new song in 8 years came out today - but how did it go down with fans?
    4,704  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules
    Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Irish-based online course provider with 4.5 million students enters examinership
    HSE
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Doctors express concern over termination services amid fears of 'risks' to patients' safety
    GARDAí
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    Ardee investigation: Woman's body removed to hospital for post-mortem
    DUBLIN
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    Poll: Have you ever visited Trinity College?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie