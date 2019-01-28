Man in his 80s dies after car hits pole in Kilkenny

A MAN IN his 80s has died after the car he was driving collided with a pole in Co Kilkenny.

The single-vehicle collision happened at Coolcullen between 7pm and 8pm yesterday.

The man was the only occupant of the car, which left the road and collided a pole.

His body was removed from the scene and taken to University Hospital Waterford where a post-mortem examination will take place. The local coroner has been notified.

The road in question is currently closed and local diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are due to examine the scene this morning.

Gardaí have appealed for any witnesses who may have been in the area or who can assist them to contact Castlecomer Garda Station on 056 444 0650, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.