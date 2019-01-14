This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 14 January, 2019
Kinahan associate Thomas 'Bomber' Kavanagh due in UK court this morning over firearms offences

Kavanagh was remanded in custody and is due at North Staffordshire Magistrates court today.

By Cormac Fitzgerald Monday 14 Jan 2019, 7:17 AM
16 minutes ago 638 Views No Comments
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire
Image: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

A SENIOR ASSOCIATE of the Kinahan crime gang is due in court this morning in the UK charged over firearms offences. 

Thomas ‘Bomber’ Kavanagh (51), of Tamworth, was detained at Birmingham Airport on Saturday on suspicion of conspiring to import and supply drugs, firearms and ammunition, as well as money laundering.

He was charged with possession of a Section 5 firearm following his arrest, which was carried out as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the supply of drugs and firearms in Ireland and the UK.

The operation was supported by gardaí and Staffordshire Police, and follow-up searches were carried out yesterday, when a combination torch and stun gun, which is illegal to own and possess in the UK, was recovered.

Kavanagh was remanded in custody and is due at North Staffordshire Magistrates court today.

A 20-year old man, who was arrested alongside Kavanagh at Birmingham Airport, has been released under investigation.

A third man, aged 19, was also arrested but has been released under investigation.

Comments are closed as the matter is before the courts. 

With reporting from Cormac Fitzgerald

Cormac Fitzgerald
@cormfitz
cormac@thejournal.ie

