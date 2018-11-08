This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Men arrested over photos of group in KKK hoods and costumes in Co Down

Two men have been released on bail.

By Rónán Duffy Thursday 8 Nov 2018, 4:30 PM
51 minutes ago 4,477 Views 22 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4330122
KKK costumes similar to those pictured in Newtownards. (File)
Image: Shutterstock
KKK costumes similar to those pictured in Newtownards. (File)
KKK costumes similar to those pictured in Newtownards. (File)
Image: Shutterstock

POLICE IN CO Down arrested two men this morning in connection with a group of men wearing Ku Klux Klan costumes in Newtownards.

Images of the men in the attire were shared on social media in the week before Halloween and also showed them carrying a number of wooden crosses and wearing hoods.

The men were reportedly seen outside an Islamic Prayer Centre and inside at least one bar.

The PSNI confirmed last week that they were investigating the incident as a potential hate crime and today said they had arrested two men, one aged 33 and another aged 33.

“The 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear, and on suspicion of possession of a Class C controlled drug. The 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of displaying written material to stir up hatred or arouse fear,” Superintendent Brian Kee said this afternoon.

The men were arrested following a number of police searches this morning and a number of items were removed for examination.

Both men have been released on bail and police say further investigations are being carried out.

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

