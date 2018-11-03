This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Saturday 3 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Labour passes motion calling on RTÉ to boycott Eurovision if hosted in Jerusalem

However, it has been confirmed that the event will take place in Tel Aviv.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 3 Nov 2018, 4:59 PM
1 hour ago 3,664 Views 32 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4321227
Netta Barzilai during the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest
Image: Persona Stars via PA Images
Netta Barzilai during the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest
Netta Barzilai during the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest
Image: Persona Stars via PA Images

THE LABOUR PARTY has called on RTÉ to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019 if Israel hosts it in Jerusalem. 

However, it has already been confirmed by the European Broadcasting Union that the event will take place in Tel Aviv

The motion, tabled by LabourYouth, was passed by a majority at today’s Labour Party conference. It read:

“[Labour] calls on RTÉ to boycott the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019 if Israel proceeds with its proposals to host Eurovision in Jerusalem. This boycott must stay in place till a peace deal is agreed between Palestine and Israel.” 

The above motion was placed on the conference agenda before it was announced that it would be in Tel Aviv. A spokesperson for Labour could not confirm why the motion was not subsequently amended. 

Israel earned the right to host next year’s Eurovision in May when Israeli singer Netta Barzilai won the 2018 contest in Lisbon with a song inspired by the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment.

The host country for next year’s contest has proven to be controversial here, with figures from politicians to former song contest winners and presenters adding to calls for Ireland to stay away from the Israel-hosted show next year.

EBU said the decision to choose Tel Aviv was taken by the contest board, which had asked Israeli public broadcaster KAN to present at least two potential candidate cities for the annual competition.

Today’s conference also called the government to institute a cultural boycott of Israel immediately. 

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney has previously said that a boycott is not something the government would back, insisting that withdrawing from the songfest would only “polarise things even further”. 

Israel has previously hosted the contest in 1979 and 1999. RTÉ sent an act to compete in the contest on both those occasions. RTÉ has said that, on this occasion, it will not sanction any member of staff who doesn’t wish to travel to Israel for next year’s event. 

With reporting by AFP and Daragh Brophy

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (32)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Rescue 116 called to assist Norwegian plane land at Dublin Airport
    81,098  37
    2
    		Travelling community challenge Peter Casey on Presidential campaign comments
    45,164  208
    3
    		Father jailed for repeated rape of his daughter told gardaí he considered her a 'partner by night'
    44,887  0
    Fora
    1
    		Uber Eats is about to launch its assault on the Dublin food-delivery market
    678  0
    2
    		Here's why you should use younger recruits to coach senior staff
    35  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Bournemouth v Manchester United, Premier League
    35,377  22
    2
    		Johnny Sexton nominated for World Rugby Player of the Year award
    30,993  112
    3
    		Pics: GAA elite turn out in force for tonight's PwC All-Star awards
    25,942  5
    DailyEdge
    1
    		YouTuber Tana Mongeau's latest scandal proves controversy is currency in this new age of celebrity
    11,569  2
    2
    		What to watch on TV tonight: Friday
    5,323  0
    3
    		5 alternatives to watching Peter Casey on tonight's Late Late Show
    5,224  5

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth OâBrien murder trial
    Judge highlights 'disturbing disposal of body' in Kenneth O’Brien murder trial
    Man who slashed Luas passenger in the face with a flick knife jailed for 5 years
    'I’m very concerned at reports regarding the bail situation': Garda review into Eoin Berkley case announced
    GARDAí
    Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    Driver fined after using neighbour's expired disabled permit to park for free near work
    Disappearance of Dundalk woman upgraded to murder investigation
    Teenager (16) arrested after woman (51) left in serious condition following hit-and-run
    DUBLIN
    Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    Post-mortem complete after man's mutilated body found in Dublin house
    Brian Fenton edges Dublin team-mates to round off huge 2018 as Footballer of the Year
    Father jailed for repeated rape of his daughter told gardaí he considered her a 'partner by night'
    IRELAND
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'I've exceeded a few of my own expectations over the last few years'
    'You’ve just got to sit down and make a decision. You can’t let it linger'
    Murray's return to Ireland camp gives Schmidt 'food for thought'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie