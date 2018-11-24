'It's been absolutely overwhelming': After being forced to close its doors, the Lambert Puppet Theatre heads on tour

AFTER ANNOUNCING EARLIER this year that the venue was to close after more than 40 years in business, the Lambert Puppet Theatre is setting its sights on touring.

Liam Lambert, current director of the theatre and son of founder Eugene, says after the twin hits of the 2008 recession and a 2015 fire that damaged some of the building, keeping hold of the theatre proved “impossible”.

Despite those significant setbacks, Liam says performances will continue – but this time he and his team of puppeteers will be heading out on the road.

The most important thing to me was to get back doing the shows, making children laugh.

Currently in the middle of a string of shows in Bewley’s Cafe Theatre, Liam hopes to continue on and do more performances and tours in the near future.

You can find out more about their upcoming performances here.