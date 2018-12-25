This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Fire services attend scene of blaze at Kilkenny hotel

The alarm was raised at around 9am this morning.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 25 Dec 2018, 11:57 AM
1 hour ago 10,950 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4413733

EMERGENCY SERVICES IN Kilkenny were called to the scene of a fire at a well-known hotel and nightclub in the city this morning.

They attended the scene at Langtons on John Street at around 9am.

Part of the kitchen area has suffered extensive damage, RTÉ reported.

However, there have been no reports of injuries at this time.

