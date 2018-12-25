Fire services attend scene of blaze at Kilkenny hotel

Out for my Christmas mornin' walk and this ~ Langtons in Kilkenny is on fire pic.twitter.com/HVSqD4f2ht — Pamela Brophy (@PamelaBrophy02) December 25, 2018

EMERGENCY SERVICES IN Kilkenny were called to the scene of a fire at a well-known hotel and nightclub in the city this morning.

They attended the scene at Langtons on John Street at around 9am.

Part of the kitchen area has suffered extensive damage, RTÉ reported.

However, there have been no reports of injuries at this time.