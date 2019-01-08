This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 8 January, 2019
Larry Gogan is leaving RTÉ's 2FM after 40 years

The veteran broadcaster is moving to online station RTÉ Gold.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 8 Jan 2019, 8:57 AM
58 minutes ago 6,947 Views 18 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4428191
Image: RTÉ 2FM
Image: RTÉ 2FM

RTÉ HAS ANNOUNCED that Larry Gogan will be leaving 2FM after 40 years at the station.

Gogan will present his last programme on 2FM on Thursday 31 January, before moving to present on RTÉ’s digital station, RTÉ Gold.

He began presenting on RTÉ Radio in the 1960s primarily on pop music programmes, and was on the original lineup for Radio 2 in 1979.

The veteran broadcaster is well known for the Golden Hour and the Just a Minute quiz, and currently hosts a weekend show on 2FM.

Gogan is always sympathetic when callers get the question wrong, and is best known for simply saying “they didn’t suit you”. 

He was also the voice of the National Chart Show which counted Ireland’s top 40 hits every week.

He was won multiple awards, including a Meteor Award and was inducted into the IMRO radio awards hall of fame. 

Gogan also has a studio named after him at 2FM.

He said: “I have loved all my time on 2FM and would like to thank all the amazing support from all my listeners, great colleagues and all the fantastic Irish and International artists I have been privileged to support and be a part of their success.

I am thrilled to be moving over to Gold full time and being part of that exciting new digital world.

Gogan will continue to present the Golden Hour on RTÉ Gold weekdays at 1pm.

Head of 2FM Dan Healy praised the presenter and said that Gogan stood alongside the likes of Gerry Ryan, Dave Fanning and Ian Dempsey in paving the way for the other music driven stations in Ireland.

“2FM owe Larry a great deal and I am proud and grateful as are all my colleagues at 2FM that we can claim that we worked with Larry Gogan,” Healy said.

We had Gogan, the UK had Wogan.

