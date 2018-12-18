Irish short animation makes Oscars shortlist

AN IRISH SHORT animation film has been shortlisted for an Oscar.

Late Afternoon is an animated short from Irish studio Cartoon Saloon, which is behind former Oscar nominees The Secret of Kells and more recently Breadwinner.

The short tells the story of Emily – an elderly woman reminiscing of her life.

From the synopsis:

Emily has her afternoon tea and lets her mind wander back into the past. She journeys through her memories, reliving moments from her life. What she discovers there will challenge her in unexpected ways.

The film has already picked up a number of awards and accolades this year.

It is written and directed by Louise Bagnall and stars Fionnula Flanagan.

You can watch a trailer here.