This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 11 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

The line-up for tonight's Late Late Show is pretty impressive

An array of talent in their chosen fields will be speaking to Ryan Tubridy this evening.

By Sean Murray Friday 11 Jan 2019, 8:35 AM
58 minutes ago 11,404 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4434407
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

TONIGHT’S LATE LATE Show on RTÉ features multiple Oscar nominees, a three-time golfing major winner, an Olympian and some first daters.

Irish actress Saoirse Ronan leads the star-studded line-up for tonight’s show, fresh from presenting an award at the Golden Globes.

The 24-year-old Carlow native already has three Oscar nominations, and will be speaking to host Ryan Tubridy about her new film Mary Queen of Scots as well as taking a look back over her career to date.

John C Reilly and Steve Coogan will also be on hand to chat about their new film Stan and Ollie, about the famous comedians Laurel and Hardy.

Speaking to TheJournal.ie before Christmas, Reilly said he was “dead serious” about seeking Irish citizenship in the future

Tubridy will also be joined by golfing legend Padraig Harrington.

The three-time major winner was unveiled as the European captain for the 2020 Ryder Cup this week, and will speak about his hopes to continue Europe’s dominance of the competition and how his recovery is going following a broken wrist in December.

Four successful Irish young people will be talking about life in their twenties, with boxer Michael Conlan, actor Barry Keoghan, journalist Ellen Coyne and blogger Rosie Connolly fielding the questions. 

Spoken word artist Natalya O’Flaherty and podcast comedy duo The 2 Johnnies will also appear, with music from The Academic.

Tonight’s Late Late will also catch up with some of the former contestants of First Dates Ireland, including Dubliner Shannon and Monaghan farmer Ciara who bonded over their love of the classic club tune Maniac 2000.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    81,708  79
    2
    		Man walking home from work seriously injured after attack by gang of teens in west Dublin
    78,242  87
    3
    		'Horrifying and indefensible': Lady Gaga to remove R Kelly duet from streaming services
    74,625  0
    Fora
    1
    		Why Equine MediRecord is adamant it won't take investment from its customers
    122  0
    2
    		Tayto Park wants humanoid robots to make the queue at its water ride more entertaining
    78  0
    3
    		Why bigger brands shouldn't feel threatened by Instagram-savvy challengers
    72  0
    The42
    1
    		'I've talked with Mick McCarthy and Gareth Southgate... I will make a decision soon'
    35,049  72
    2
    		How they stand: The state of play across the Champions Cup pools
    33,582  21
    3
    		RTÉ to air Allianz League and club championship GAA games in 2019
    27,380  34
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's why Vicky Pattison's fat-shaming apology rings more than a little hollow
    6,795  2
    2
    		Why I'm glad that Penn Badgley isn't impressed with people who fancy his character from 'You'
    6,454  1
    3
    		Westlife's first new song in 8 years came out today - but how did it go down with fans?
    5,922  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules
    Murdered Limerick criminal acquired houses through proceeds of crime, court rules
    Cynthia Owen of Dalkey 'House of Horrors' case suing Irish Daily Mail for defamation
    Irish-based online course provider with 4.5 million students enters examinership
    HSE
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Meningitis: HSE expert says rate of uptake of vaccine boosters is 'very disappointing'
    Sandyford lab told Simon Harris that CervicalCheck was 'in jeopardy' and urgent action was needed
    Doctors express concern over termination services amid fears of 'risks' to patients' safety
    GARDAí
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Fire breaks out at hotel to be used as Direct Provision centre on Leitrim-Roscommon border
    Man remains in serious condition after Bray shooting
    Gardaí investigating shooting incident in Bray
    DUBLIN
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin ladies set for two Croke Park league outings as Mayo double-header confirmed
    Dublin Airport fined €600,000 over security queue delays
    Poll: Have you ever visited Trinity College?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie