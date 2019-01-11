Once again, Ryan Tubridy is looking for 'eligible guys and girls' for the Valentine's Day special

THE LATE LATE Show is looking for single people interested in being part of a Valentine’s day special.

RTÉ is “back and on the hunt for single men and women,” from all over Ireland, who are “looking for love” coming up to February.

The show’s host, Ryan Tubridy, announced details of “one of the most talked about Late Late Show’s of the season,” on tonight’s show.

“We want to hear from anyone who is looking for a little romance in their lives,” said Tubridy in an RTÉ press release.

In an age of dating apps and social media, we’re going back to basics and want to spark some love – on live TV!

The show will, as always, be fun, he said, and “you never know, there could be someone for everyone in the audience”.

The special will air on 8 February.

It’s not just applicants who need to be single; all audience members must also be single, “to maximise the chances of finding “the one”, said the RTÉ statement.

They’re looking for “eligible guys and girls who aren’t camera shy, are up for a laugh and most importantly, looking for love”, they said, and anyone interested can use the application form on the show’s website.

Applicants will need to provide information about “their single life,” they they are looking for love, and what the dating scene is like in Ireland, to secure tickets.