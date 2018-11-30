'An antidote to the Kardashianisation of this generation': A sneak peek of tonight's Toy Show

IT’S LATE LATE Toy Show time again – and we’ve been out to RTÉ for a sneak peek at the set.

This year’s theme is inspired by the 2011 Hugh Jackman circus musical The Greatest Showman, and will see host Ryan Tubridy singing and dancing.

“The Greatest Showman is a great theme,” Tubridy told us, “because it allows us to celebrate children who aren’t like everyone else… ones who are a bit quirky.”

There will be more than 200 young performers and 30 toy testers taking part, coming from all over Ireland.

We’ll see you front of the TV from 9.30pm. But for those who are extra excited, there’s a warm-up show at 7pm looking back at Tubridy’s 10 years at the helm of the great Irish tradition.