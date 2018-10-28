This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 28 October, 2018
Leicester City owner was reportedly on board helicopter that crashed outside stadium

The London-based billionaire frequently flies to and from Leicester’s home games by helicopter.

By AFP Sunday 28 Oct 2018, 9:47 AM
1 hour ago 18,213 Views 4 Comments
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

LEICESTER CITY’S CHAIRMAN Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha was reportedly on board a helicopter that crashed outside the club’s stadium last night.

Srivaddhanaprabha is the subject of growing concerns after a helicopter belonging to him crashed and burst into flames in the stadium car park shortly after taking off from the club’s pitch.

The London-based billionaire frequently flies to and from Leicester’s home games by helicopter.

The BBC’s Southeast Asia correspondent tweeted that a “source close to the family” had confirmed he was on board, but there was no word from Leicester City or from Thai officials of King Power, Vichai’s duty-free shopping empire.

Images showed smoke rising from the fiery wreckage in the carpark at King Power Stadium, the scene of unbridled jubilation after Leicester’s against-all-odds Premier League victory in 2016.

Freelance photographer Ryan Brown, who was covering Saturday’s 1-1 draw with West Ham, told BBC Radio 5 Live that he saw the helicopter rise out of the stadium before it crashed.

“Literally the engine stopped and I turned around, and it made a bit of a whirring noise. It turned silent, blades started spinning and then there was a big bang,” he said.

He said he saw “a huge fireball” when he ran to the scene.

Leicester City File Photo Leicester City chairman Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Source: Mike Egerton/PA Images

None of the identities of the pilot or passengers was revealed, and there was also no information about whether anyone on the ground was injured.

“We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the emergency services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium,” the club said in a statement.

As expressions of concern poured in from around the football world, England legend Gary Lineker, a former Leicester player and host of the BBC’s Match of the Day, tweeted: “That was the most difficult @BBCMOTD I’ve ever hosted … A terrible tragedy. Heartbreaking.”

Leicester footballers Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire both tweeted praying hands emojis and West Ham defender Pablo Zabaleta, who also played in Saturday’s game, tweeted: “My thoughts and prayers are with all those involved in the helicopter accident at Leicester City.”

Nualphan Lamsam or Madam Pang, an influential figure in Thai football who manages the national women’s team, sent “moral support to Vichai and family” in a post on Facebook.

Vichai bought Leicester City in 2010 and became chairman the following February, pouring millions into the team and becoming a beloved figure in the club and the city – a feat not always achieved by the Premier League’s foreign owners.

“Thoughts and prayers with all — particularly owners who’ve done so much for Club and our City,” Leicester’s mayor Peter Soulsby tweeted.

Sky Sports said the helicopter took off from the pitch between 20:30 and 20:45, but developed problems shortly afterwards with its tail rotor.

The local ambulance service said it was alerted at 21:38 GMT.

“We sent a doctor, two paramedics in ambulance cars, a crewed ambulance and our Hazardous Area Response Team, with the first resource arriving within two minutes of the call,” it tweeted.

Air crash investigators were also examining the scene last night.

© – AFP, 2018

