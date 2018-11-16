This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 16 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Injunction sought preventing hotel being used as accommodation for asylum seekers

A company wants to develop the Shannon Key West Hotel into a tourist hotel.

By Aodhan O Faolain Friday 16 Nov 2018, 9:14 AM
1 hour ago 6,060 Views No Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4343082
File photo of a courtroom.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie
File photo of a courtroom.
File photo of a courtroom.
Image: Sasko Lazarov/RollingNews.ie

A COMPANY HAS launched a High Court action aimed at preventing a hotel in Co Leitrim it claims it is entitled to purchase from being used to house refugees.

The action has been brought by Paradub Limited, which wants to develop the Shannon Key West Hotel in Rooskey on the Leitrim/Roscommon border into a tourist hotel, against businessman James Kiernan, who owns the 39-room property.

The company claims that it has an agreement to buy the hotel, which closed in 2011, from Kiernan, which they allege he has failed to complete.

In recent days the company discovered from local media reports that a plan has been put in place to use the property to house refugees.

The company claims this breaches the purchase agreement and is an attempt to frustrate the sale of the property.

In its proceedings, Paradub seeks orders including an injunction restraining the defendant from entering into any agreement to lease, transfer and dispose of the property to any other person other than the plaintiff.

Paradub also seeks an order restraining the defendant from carrying on works at the property pending the determination of the proceedings.

The case was briefly mentioned before Ms Justice Leonie Reynolds yesterday afternoon. The judge, on an ex parte basis, granted Paradub permission to serve short notice of the proceedings on the defendant.

The judge made the matter returnable to Tuesday’s sitting of the court.

Richard Kean SC, instructed by solicitor Georgina Robinson, said his client had brought proceedings aimed at compelling the defendant to specifically perform the sale agreement for the hotel.

It had recently learned that the hotel. which his client wants to redevelop, is to be used for other purposes which the company seeks to block.

2016 agreement 

In a sworn statement Ashton Doherty, a director of Paradub, said that in 2016 an option agreement for the sale of the hotel was entered into between the company and Kiernan, of Glenart Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin, for almost €600,000.

The allegedly agreed option was to be exercised by December 2017.

When the company decided to exercise the option in October 2017 it claims Kiernan ignored their requests to issue draft contracts.

This resulted in the company initiating legal proceedings against Kiernan in 2017, and it issues a lis pendens, an official notice to the public that a lawsuit involving a claim on a property has been filed, against the hotel.

Doherty said that earlier this year it appeared Kiernan was attempting to enter into a lease agreement with another party who was applying to the Department of Justice for the purpose of using the hotel to house refugees.

However, Doherty gave an interview in March to a local radio station stating he was not going ahead with the plan to use the property as a centre to house asylum seekers and that he fully intended to sell the property, but was frustrated with the pace of the sale.

Despite this interview, Doherty said Kiernan did not communicate with the buyers, who he said had funding available to complete the purchase.

Despite the assurances given last March Doherty said the company became aware in recent days that the plan to use to the hotel to house refugees had been resurrected.

This left the company with no option other than seek relief from the High Court, he said.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings.  

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    93,770  35
    2
    		As it happened: Theresa May stands firm after day of Brexit chaos in Westminster
    85,349  95
    3
    		Peadar Tóibín resigns from Sinn Féin and hints about setting up a new party
    59,711  171
    Fora
    1
    		Baristas and burritos: How Circle K is prepping for fuel's decline
    687  0
    2
    		Blockchain has a big problem - Irish workers aren't interested
    610  0
    3
    		Bankless migrants struggle to send cash home. Galway's Pip It wants to change that
    196  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Ireland vs Northern Ireland, International friendly
    64,480  61
    2
    		Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    47,226  65
    3
    		Kearney and Ringrose return, Toner starts as Schmidt names team for All Blacks
    36,310  106
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Doireann Garrihy has explained why she 'didn't lose sleep' over those WhatsApp voice messages
    8,517  1
    2
    		An article from 1958 advising women on how to get a husband is the talk of Instagram right now
    7,928  5
    3
    		The John Lewis Christmas ad has landed, and people are fairly conflicted over it
    6,344  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Injunction sought preventing hotel being used as accommodation for asylum seekers
    Injunction sought preventing hotel being used as accommodation for asylum seekers
    French ex-minister Georges Tron cleared of raping two former employees
    Trucker who brought nearly €300,000 worth of cocaine into Dublin Port jailed for eight and a half years
    NORTHERN IRELAND
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    Simon Coveney hits out at 'idiots' who booed God Save the Queen at Northern Ireland match
    It's time to man up and take responsibility, says Ireland captain Seamus Coleman
    Brilliant Randolph ensures Ireland avoid Dublin defeat to the North
    GARDAí
    Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    Man, 40s, shot dead in feud-related gun attack in Leixlip, Co Kildare
    Man who damaged M50 toll gantry with angle grinder before threatening gardaí jailed for six months
    Investigation launched into sudden death of man (40s) in dockland workplace incident
    DUBLIN
    Temple Bar pubs and U2 hotel among 99 objections to State's first supervised injecting centre
    Temple Bar pubs and U2 hotel among 99 objections to State's first supervised injecting centre
    Firefighters battle blaze overnight in Finglas
    Luas back operating through city centre with delays after coach breaks down on tracks

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie