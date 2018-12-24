This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Want to start your own music business? New training course to be rolled out in Dublin

By Sean Murray Monday 24 Dec 2018, 4:00 PM
1 hour ago 1,645 Views 4 Comments
Image: Shutterstock/Nickolastock
Image: Shutterstock/Nickolastock

THE LOCAL ENTERPRISE Office (LEO) within Dublin City Council is set to roll out courses for budding entrepreneurs in the music industry on how to start their business.

In a tender issued at the beginning of December, the council said LEO had joined forced with First Music Contact to roll out a “start your own business programme” tailored to the music business.

It is planned for the first training session to take place on Monday 21 January and run for five weeks.

The programme will address five “core” areas that include business and finance; legal and human resources; marketing, media and PR; financial management; and release of live operations. 

Within these areas, participants will learn about how a record label works, the anatomy of a record deal, publishing rights, social media, tax, and how to plan a tour.  

While there is only funding in place at present for a training course in 2019, Dublin City Council said it hopes to be in a position to provide funding for the programme again in 2020

In all, €28,000 in funding would be allocated over the two-year lifetime of the contract. 

The course will be delivered in the Wood Quay Venue, Dublin City Council, Civic Offices, Wood Quay, Dublin 8 in the first year.

The closing date for would-be tenderers is 7 January. 

