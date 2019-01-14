This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 14 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar says bumper day of elections and referendums will be among 'busiest days in Irish politics'

The Taoiseach says 24 May will feature a range of different votes.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 14 Jan 2019, 4:16 PM
35 minutes ago 4,227 Views 33 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4439448
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings earlier this month.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings earlier this month.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Government Buildings earlier this month.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR is attempting to rouse his parliamentary party ahead of a busy period that he says will include “one of the busiest days in Irish politics in living memory”.

Varadkar says the government will hold a number of referendums on the same day as the local and European elections on 24 May.

The Taoiseach made the comments in a speech to his parliamentary colleagues in a Dublin hotel ahead of the return of the Dáil tomorrow.

In is address, Varadkar says that his party would be proposing the votes and “looking to win them”.

“Chairman, Friday 24 May – just over four months away – will be one of the busiest days in Irish politics in living memory. The people will be asked to go to the polls to vote to elect their local authority members, to elect MEPs, and to vote in referenda,” Varadkar stated.

In Cork City, Limerick and Waterford the people will also vote on whether they want a directly elected mayor to lead and represent those city regions and to work with central government to deliver on the ambition of Project Ireland 2040. Fine Gael will be proposing each of these referendums and plebiscites and looking to win them.

“Our objective in terms of the local and European elections is to be the largest party – both in terms of votes cast and seats won.”

A number of different referendums have been promised by the government but dates have not been set, among them a votes on the length of time before a couple can secure a divorce and one on the Constitutional reference to a woman’s place in the home.

Speaking about the prospect of a general election , Varadkar said there will be one “at some point in the next eighteen months” following the agreement reached between his party and Fianna Fáil.

“However as a minority government we must remember the words of Shakespeare and for all things be ready. We must be prepared for anything,” he added.

Five point plan

Varadkar also said that Brexit will be “the dominant theme of politics in the months ahead” and that the government will continue to “manage our way” through it.

The Taoiseach said that Brexit is among five separate issues that he said the government will “focus intensively on”.

The others he named were “safeguarding the economy, jobs, the public finances”, “proving the availability and affordability of housing”, “making it easier to access healthcare” and “ensuring that all parts of our country and all our citizens can share in our national prosperity”.

(Click here if video doesn’t play)

Varadkar also spoke extensively about climate change and described it as “a clear and present danger” that “is not acceptable”.

As part of Ireland’s efforts to fight this, Varadkar said that the government will introduce a carbon charge that will gradually increase between now and 2030.

“Sometimes when we mention a carbon tax, or a carbon charge, it is not clear to many people what we are talking about. It means a tax on coal, home heating oil, diesel, petrol and gas,” Varadkar said.

“Essentials for the vast majority of people and ones over which most people do not have much control.”

“We do not want to penalise people but encourage them to change their behaviour in the long-term. We want people to know what the tax will be in 2030 and how it will increase each year between now and then.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (33)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Government won't release Public Services Card report due to 'public interest' fears
    52,968  68
    2
    		West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    50,652  100
    3
    		'The wall won't get built': Republicans warn Donald Trump against state of emergency over border wall
    40,842  95
    Fora
    1
    		In its second act, rebooted food-waste startup Obeo is ready to take on new markets
    356  0
    2
    		Poll: Would you pay to listen to a motivational speaker?
    83  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Tottenham v Man United, Premier League
    55,044  50
    2
    		'All I did was throw a c-bomb into the mix but if your face doesn’t fit you're cast out'
    39,794  6
    3
    		Rashford strike downs Tottenham as Man United secure fifth Premier League win in a row
    34,624  87
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Beauty Q: Which part of your body do you match your foundation to?
    7,778  0
    2
    		Chris Pratt has just announced his engagement to Katherine Schwarzenegger... it's The Dredge
    6,894  0
    3
    		Poll: Where do you stand on people looking through their partner's phone?
    2,511  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    GARDAí
    Have you seen Dylan? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 18-year-old
    Have you seen Dylan? Gardaí appeal for information over missing 18-year-old
    Gardaí find €3k drug stash after suspected serial bike thieves arrested in Cork
    Man in his 70s dies after 4x4 hits ditch
    EU
    Government whip resigns over the backstop on the eve of the Brexit vote
    Government whip resigns over the backstop on the eve of the Brexit vote
    Steve Coogan doesn't think the 'looming disaster' of Brexit will actually happen
    Last-minute letters between Theresa May and two EU leaders have been published
    LEO VARADKAR
    Varadkar says bumper day of elections and referendums will be among 'busiest days in Irish politics'
    Varadkar says bumper day of elections and referendums will be among 'busiest days in Irish politics'
    'All talk and no action': Vicky Phelan strongly criticises Varadkar over handling of CervicalCheck scandal
    Here are just some of the problems facing the Taoiseach as TDs head back to the Dáíl
    UK
    Theresa May to warn of 'catastrophic' effects of failing to deliver Brexit during Stoke factory visit
    Theresa May to warn of 'catastrophic' effects of failing to deliver Brexit during Stoke factory visit
    All eyes are on Westminster again, but what can Theresa May do if her vote fails?
    Brexiteers were furious with Westminster's House Speaker this week - so what's the latest row about?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie