Dublin: 5 °C Friday 26 October, 2018
Advertisement
Varadkar to meet Apprentice Boys on trip to Derry

Discussing the peace process and Brexit are on the Taoiseach’s agenda.

By Órla Ryan Friday 26 Oct 2018, 7:15 AM
4 hours ago 6,872 Views 29 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4306446
The Apprentice Boys of Derry march through London on 16 September 2017 to remember Ulstermen who fought in World War I.
Image: Claire Doherty/SIPA USA/PA Images
The Apprentice Boys of Derry march through London on 16 September 2017 to remember Ulstermen who fought in World War I.
The Apprentice Boys of Derry march through London on 16 September 2017 to remember Ulstermen who fought in World War I.
Image: Claire Doherty/SIPA USA/PA Images

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR is set to visit Derry today, his second official visit to the city since he took office last year. 

Varadkar will visit the Apprentice Boys of Derry museum and headquarters, and meet senior members of the Protestant society.

He will then travel to the Rath Mór Centre in Creggan where he will meet members of the local community as well as groups involved in the work of Creggan Enterprises.

This evening, Varadkar will speak at the St Columb’s Past Pupils’ Union dinner in honour of SDLP politician Mark Durkan, who helped negotiate the Good Friday Agreement, at the City Hotel.

The Taoiseach said today’s visit gives him the “opportunity to meet with members of the wider community and to hear directly from them about their views on the political situation in Northern Ireland and, of course, the uncertainty being caused by Brexit”.

Varadkar said the area has “significant growth potential” and the Irish government is “committed to the cross-border initiatives under way which aim to boost development in the region”, including the A5 road.

