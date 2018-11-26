Taoiseach to meet with Orange Order reps to discuss needs of Protestant communities at the border

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Museum of Orange Heritage in Belfast earlier this year.

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR is to meet with the grand secretary of the Orange Lodge Reverend Mervyn Gibson at Government Buildings this afternoon to discuss issues affecting its members in the Republic.

Reverend Gibson is leading a delegation of Orange Lodge members from the Republic to discuss matters relating to Protestant schools in the south, as well as the infrastructure and cultural needs of border Protestant communities.

Coming one day after the European Council agreed the withdrawal agreement and the political declaration on the future relationship, a government spokesperson said it’s likely that the meeting will also touch on Brexit.

During the summer, Varadkar became the first serving Irish head of government to meet with Grand Master of the Orange Lodge, Edward Stevenson, and took a tour of their venue in the North.

At the time, the trip to Northern Ireland has been described as a significant visit which aims to smooth over relations between the south and unionist leaders in the North, and reassure DUP members the Irish government has no “hidden agenda” amidst Brexit tensions.

Similar tensions have been reported in recent weeks, particularly as a Brexit deal comes down to the wire, and with DUP leader Arlene Foster stating yesterday that if the backstop is not removed from the withdrawal agreement between the EU and the UK, her party will not support it.

Speaking yesterday in Brussels, the Taoiseach said: “What’s on the table is the only deal that’s on the table.”

As the border issue became front and centre in Brexit negotiations, Varadkar was at pains to reiterate his respect and understanding for the unionist perspective, and using many of his speeches to reiterate that the south is not interested in a land grab.

Prime Minister Theresa May will today convene her Cabinet and update Parliament on her newly-agreed Brexit deal, as the embattled British leader tries to sell the maligned plan to a sceptical country.

May returns to a Westminster after sealing the agreement with European Union leaders at a summit yesterday in Brussels, where both sides insisted this was the best and only option available.

But she faces a big battle to win MPs’ approval ahead of a vote next month, with lawmakers from all parties, including her own Conservatives and the DUP who are opposed to the deal.

“We can back this deal, deliver on the vote of the referendum and move on to building a brighter future,” May will tell the House of Commons, according to excerpts of her planned remarks released by Downing Street.

“Or this house can choose to reject this deal and go back to square one.

“It would open the door to more division and more uncertainty, with all the risks that will entail,” she will warn lawmakers.

While Brexit and its impacts will most likely be discussed at the meeting with Orange Lodge representatives today, the Taoiseach will also discuss support for tourism projects, Orange halls, sporting facilities and community hubs in border areas of the Republic.

With reporting by AFP