Varadkar will today make his second Ard Fheis speech as Fine Gael leader.

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR will make his leader’s address at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis this afternoon.

It will be Varadkar’s second Ard Fheis speech as leader of the party since replacing Enda Kenny in the summer of last year.

The speech comes as Fine Gael’s Confidence and Supply Arrangement with Fianna Fáil nears its end. Both parties have stated their desire to continue the arrangement but nothing has been formally agreed and talk of an election is rife.

So on the day of his Ard Fheis speech, we want you to assess Varadkar’s performance as Taoiseach.

Poll: Is Leo Varadkar doing a good job as Taoiseach?

