This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Sunday 30 December, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Varadkar warns that robots and artificial intelligence pose risk to people's jobs

The Taoiseach has said many professions could be affected, meaning people will need to upskill and retrain.

By Órla Ryan Sunday 30 Dec 2018, 8:05 AM
59 minutes ago 2,620 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4417634
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in Dublin in November.
Image: Tom Honan/PA Wire/PA Images
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in Dublin in November.
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at the Fine Gael Ard Fheis in Dublin in November.
Image: Tom Honan/PA Wire/PA Images

LEO VARADKAR HAS warned that robots and artificial intelligence (AI) pose a risk to people’s jobs.

When asked about how this could impact workers in Ireland, the Taoiseach said most jobs are “vulnerable to digitalisation or automatisation”, adding: “The important thing now is that we think ahead.

“Almost anyone in employment at all levels could potentially lose their jobs as a result of AI, robotics or automation.

“Even some jobs done by doctors – looking at slides could well be done by machines much more accurately using machine-learning and AI so it’s jobs at absolutely all levels that can be affected by changes in technology.”

Varadkar then joked: “I’m not sure if we’ll have artificial intelligence to replace TDs and Senators or robot ministers, who knows. You get accused of being robotic sometimes.”

Drivers 

The Taoiseach noted that about 16% of men in the country drive for a living – including as taxi drivers, bus drivers, train drivers and delivery drivers. 

He said if this type of work is automated “that would change that whole world of going to work”.

Varadkar said rather than giving people a grant or financial assistance to go back to college or retrain if their jobs are taken, the government would “try to do something quite different which is in-workforce training, supporting and incentivising employers to make sure their staff are upskilled”.

“During the recession, a huge focus on skills and training was around training unemployed people to get jobs. We’re not going to need to do as much of that anymore and the focus will change to training and upskilling people who are already in jobs to do new things,” he said. 

With reporting by Christina Finn

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Port Tunnel reopens after being blocked by 'yellow vest' protesters
    95,181  230
    2
    		'Complete madness': UK spends £100 million on no-deal Brexit ferry plans
    59,314  49
    3
    		Quiz: Could you still pass your Driver Theory Test?
    47,609  47
    Fora
    1
    		From Orla Kiely to Jo'Burger, here are Ireland's highest-profile company collapses of 2018
    280  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Munster v Leinster, Guinness Pro14
    134,485  178
    2
    		As it happened: Liverpool v Arsenal, Premier League
    59,277  49
    3
    		14-man Leinster pay the penalty as Munster win fiery December derby
    45,598  290
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Sandra Bullock said screaming at the kids in Bird Box all day was very cathartic
    7,245  0
    2
    		Angelina Jolie shared the unusual explanation for why she has raised her kids without social media
    6,463  0
    3
    		Poll: How did you feel about Black Mirror: Bandersnatch?
    6,286  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HEALTH
    The number of reported measles cases in Ireland more than trebled this year
    The number of reported measles cases in Ireland more than trebled this year
    Opinion: No one should be prosecuted for personal possession of drugs
    'You want the Eighth repealed because of Brexit': Letters sent to Varadkar about abortion referendum
    GARDAí
    Gardaí to spend €250k a year for a 'vehicle recovery service'
    Gardaí to spend €250k a year for a 'vehicle recovery service'
    Gardaí investigate sudden death of woman in Donegal
    Man (20) treated for serious head injuries after assault in Lucan last night
    LEO VARADKAR
    Varadkar warns that robots and artificial intelligence pose risk to people's jobs
    Varadkar warns that robots and artificial intelligence pose risk to people's jobs
    Excavations at Tuam mother and baby home expected to start in latter half of 2019
    Varadkar says he's reluctant to use the term 'vulture fund' to describe firms that have bought up Irish mortgages
    LEINSTER
    Sexton: Leinster must learn from poor discipline for Toulouse showdown
    Sexton: Leinster must learn from poor discipline for Toulouse showdown
    Van Graan lauds his side's discipline as Munster end 2018 unbeaten at Thomond
    14-man Leinster pay the penalty as Munster win fiery December derby

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie