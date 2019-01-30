This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 0 °C Wednesday 30 January, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Taoiseach tells Theresa May over the phone: 'The latest developments have reinforced the need for a backstop'

Last night Westminster voted for ‘alternative arrangements’ to replace the Irish backstop in the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

By Christina Finn Wednesday 30 Jan 2019, 6:36 PM
1 hour ago 17,281 Views 24 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4468181
Leo Varadkar spoke to Theresa May by telephone this afternoon.
Image: Press Association
Leo Varadkar spoke to Theresa May by telephone this afternoon.
Leo Varadkar spoke to Theresa May by telephone this afternoon.
Image: Press Association

TAOISEACH LEO VARADKAR has spoken to UK Prime Minister Theresa May this afternoon. 

The phone call follows the votes in Westminster last night in which MPs voted for “alternative arrangements” to replace the Irish backstop in the Brexit withdrawal agreement. 

During the conversation this afternoon, it is understood Varadkar “set out once again the unchanged Irish and EU position on the Withdrawal Agreement and the backstop”.

He noted that the latest developments had “reinforced the need for a backstop which is legally robust and workable in practice”.

The UK prime minister indicated that further consultations are taking place in London.

They agreed to stay in touch over the coming period.

Earlier in the Dáil, Varadkar said the European Union, including Ireland, stands by the withdrawal agreement, including the protocol and backstop relating to Ireland.

This has been reiterated by both the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Junker and lead EU Breixt negotiator Michel Barnier who have both stated that withdrawal agreement and the backstop are not up for renegotiation.

European Council President Donald Tusk said the same yesterday evening just minutes after the votes took place.

No plans for emergency summit

“That is not on the table and there are no plans to organise an emergency summit to discuss any changes to the guidelines, nor is there any pressure to hold one. The message which came from the European institutions and the European Union yesterday was abundantly clear: the withdrawal agreement is not up for renegotiation and will not be reopened,” said Varadkar.

He added:

It is in the hands of the UK Government and the UK Parliament, at any time, to take away the threat of no deal. They have the authority to do that either by revoking Article 50 or seeking an extension to Article 50. Ireland and the European Union are not threatening no deal. The UK Government and the UK Parliament have it in their authority to take away the threat of no deal at any time they wish to do so.

Speaking about the Brady amendment, which called for the “alternative arrangements” to the backstop, the Taoiseach said he did not know what these alternative arrangements are.

“We have been down that track before and I do not believe that such alternative arrangements exist and that is why we have the agreement that we have now. The only way we can avoid a hard border, physical infrastructure and checks and controls in the way foreseen in the original December agreement is through full regulatory alignment, to use the language of that December agreement,” he said. 

In relation to the stalemate that continues in Stormont, Varadkar said the Tánaiste has been in touch with the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland this week.

“But we need to focus on ratifying the withdrawal agreement and creating some certainty around Brexit,” he said, stating that when that is sorted “there will be a space to re-engage with the parties” in the north. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Factcheck: Are Irish nurses among the highest paid in the world?
    81,841  123
    2
    		MPs vote to ask the EU to replace Irish backstop with unspecific 'alternative arrangements'
    65,411  149
    3
    		'Possibly the worst road' in Ireland to get upgrade costing €150m
    64,629  58
    Fora
    1
    		The Ilac's owners hope to turn Henry Street into a Dundrum-style late-night shopping district
    1,141  0
    2
    		'I used to get stressed trying to keep my inbox to zero. These days, I let the emails build up'
    150  0
    3
    		Ryanair wants more brands for its airline group - but it may not find any easy targets
    57  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man United v Burnley, Newcastle v Man City, Premier League match tracker
    64,176  37
    2
    		Unbelievable scenes as relegation-threatened Newcastle stun Man City to boost Liverpool's title hopes
    51,482  59
    3
    		'I’ve to put my bins out' - Donncha O'Callaghan interviews Roy Keane for new documentary
    34,623  29
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Netflix has weighed in on the problematic conversation around Ted Bundy
    6,294  7
    2
    		Eh, so it looks like Liam Payne and Naomi Campbell might actually be a thing... it's The Dredge
    5,153  0
    3
    		Yeah so, Ariana Grande got a tattoo that means 'barbeque grill' in Japanese
    2,697  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    CRASH
    Man seriously injured in M7 road traffic collision
    Man seriously injured in M7 road traffic collision
    Investigation under way after young boy injured in Finglas hit-and-run
    Around 10 children taken to hospital after school bus crashes into bridge in Dublin
    COURTS
    Murder trial hears of agony aunt letter and claims of underwear stolen from washing line
    Murder trial hears of agony aunt letter and claims of underwear stolen from washing line
    Suspended sentence for man who repeatedly sexually assaulted young girl he was babysitting
    Witness in slurry pit murder trial claims her relationship with accused was a 'seedy affair'
    GARDAí
    Jason Molyneux murder: Gardaí appeal for information on the anniversary of his death
    Jason Molyneux murder: Gardaí appeal for information on the anniversary of his death
    Elderly woman pressured into buying 12 chainsaws, 11 generators and 7 power washers
    Gardaí issue fresh appeal over 2005 murder of 36-year-old Donegal man
    DUBLIN
    'We want to see it at its best': Dublin City Council plans closure of College Green for summer events
    'We want to see it at its best': Dublin City Council plans closure of College Green for summer events
    Dublin's Suffolk Street to be pedestrianised for six weeks starting Saturday
    A €10k international singing competition is taking place in Ireland this week

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie