Actors and directors write to Minister over 'deep concern and dissatisfaction' with Abbey Theatre's direction

A LARGE NUMBER of actors and theatremakers have written a ‘letter of concern’ to Minister for Culture Josepha Madigan about the direction the Abbey Theatre has taken.

The letter, seen by TheJournal.ie, specifically refers to the direction taken by the national theatre since the appointment of its Directors Neil Murray and Graham McLaren. Both took over from the previous Director, Fiach MacConghail. Under their remit, the theatre has had a particular focus on diversity, and also on offering events such as free preview shows to make the theatre more accessible.

The letter criticises the number of international productions and co-productions put on in the theatre since 2016 when McLaren and Murray took over. It says that in particular, freelance theatre professionals have been affected.

People that signed the letter include Aidan Gillen, Ciarán Hinds, Cliona Dukes, Catherine Walker, Eleanor Methven, Sarah Greene, Sinéad Cusack and Ingrid Craigie.

Those who signed the letter write of their “deep concern and dissatisfaction” with the theatre’s direction since Murray and McLaren took up their roles:

The grace period since their arrival is well and truly over and the situation in which the Irish theatre community finds itself is now critical. While the institution may be financially buoyant – and due congratulations for this – the freelance theatre community, in particular, has been cast adrift.

The letter claims that the the theatre is now producing fewer in-house productions, which is causing “devastation among our ranks”. It says that the management’s strategy of offering diversity to audiences is “admirable in theory, it offers up several problems in practice”.

It goes on:

There will not have been an Ireland-based actor in an Abbey Theatre production on an Abbey stage since Jimmy’s Hall ended on 8 September 2018 until The Country Girls opens on 23 February 2019. That is five and a half months without an Ireland-based actor directly employed by the Abbey.

The numbers are stark and are worth stating. In 2016 the Abbey directly employed 123 actors in Abbey productions and 90 actors in readings and workshops. Then, in 2017 the Abbey directly employed only 56 actors. No figures are available for readings or workshops that year. Fifty six. That is a reduction of 54% of actors appearing on stage

directly employed by our National Theatre.

The letter also criticises the decision to put on the Canadian-British production of Come From Away at the theatre over the Christmas period.

It concludes by asking that the National Theatre “engages in a greater percentage of inhouse productions, as opposed to co-productions or buy-ins”.

It also demands that performers, directors and designers whose work is used by the National Theatre “are given National Theatre terms and conditions, along with every other employee in the building”.

The Abbey Theatre has been contacted for a comment, as has the office of the Minister for Culture.

Neil Murray moved to the Abbey from his role of executive producer at the National Theatre of Scotland, while Graham McLaren worked at the National Theatre of Scotland as its associate director before moving to the Abbey Theatre.