From choosing actors to raising the curtin - Panto preparations are a year-long affair

FROM PICKING THE actors to the raising of the curtain – preparing for a pantomime doesn’t happen overnight, it’s almost a year-long journey.

And for the production team behind Liberty Panto, the preparations are getting bigger and bigger every year. This year, it’s running Cinderella.

For almost a decade, Tempus Productions had been running a local pantomime in Clontarf. However, last year the team made a big leap – it moved into Liberty Hall in Dublin city centre.

And with the move has come more pressure to deliver and pull out all the stops, according to the panto’s director Michael Courtney.

“It’s definitely a different calibre show this year to last. Last year, we weren’t very familiar with the theatre and it was a little bit daunting to us,” Courtney told TheJournal.ie.

“This year, people are a little bit more relaxed because they’ve become comfortable with the surroundings in there, but definitely, the game is on because we want to put our foot in the city and say we’re here and we’re here to stay,” he said.

We want to create a brand with Liberty Panto that people will recognise when they hear it and recognise it as being a good show for families.