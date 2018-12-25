This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 25 December, 2018
Three dead as gunfire and explosions rock Libya's foreign ministry building

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

By AFP Tuesday 25 Dec 2018, 11:22 AM
LIBYA’S FOREIGN MINISTRY was rocked today as attackers stormed the building in the capital Tripoli, killing at least three people, witnesses and a security source said.

A car bomb exploded in front of the ministry, after which “three or four assailants” entered, the source told AFP from the scene.

A suicide bomber then struck inside and gunfire broke out, according to the source, who said one of the victims was a civil servant.

Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the building as ambulances, paramedics and security forces gathered outside.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Torn apart by power struggles and undermined by chronic insecurity, Libya has become a haven for jihadists since the ouster and killing of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

Two competing administrations, rival militias, tribes and jihadists have been competing for control of territory and the country’s vast oil wealth.

- © AFP, 2018

