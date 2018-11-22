This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 22 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

An irate Lidl accuses rivals of 'planned and sustained campaign' to block it building new stores

Lidl said the majority of its planning applications are usually accepted anyway, but accused its rivals of seeking to delay the process.

By Sean Murray Thursday 22 Nov 2018, 12:05 AM
26 minutes ago 1,765 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4352517
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

UPON RECEIVING PLANNING permission for a new supermarket in Galway, supermarket chain Lidl chose this as the moment to issue a strong statement attacking competitors for actions it described as “misusing the planning system”.

Two observations were lodged on its application for the new Lidl store in Knocknacarra – one from Tesco Ireland and one from RGData, a representative association for retailers around the country that is aligned with Musgrave, the owner of SuperValu.

The strong statement from Lidl said that these objections to its new Galway store was the latest in a “planned and sustained campaign to delay the construction and refurbishment of Lidl stores”.

It went on: “The actions of Tesco Ireland and RGData serve their individual interests only; actions which are anti-competitive, anti-better value for consumers and anti-job creation.

In lodging objections on spurious and, in many instances, on contradictory grounds both Tesco and RGData are misusing the planning system designed to cater for bona fide observations.

For their part, Tesco and RGData have denied these claims from Lidl, and said they would never submit frivolous claims or misuse the planning system.

Planning appeals

Discount retailers Lidl and Aldi acted as something of a game-changer to the Irish supermarket industry when they entered the market at the beginning of this century.

They have managed to make inroads to gain a sizeable share of the market.

According to the latest data from Kantar Worldpanel, both German-founded retailers had an 11.7% share of the consumer spend in Irish supermarkets.

Dunne Stores was in first place with 22.4%, following by SuperValu on 21.3% and Tesco on 21.3%.

Supervalu has the most branches around the country, with 223 stores. Tesco has over 150 while Lidl has a similar number.

Lidl is also plotting future expansion in the future and, over the past two years, has submitted a number of planning applications for new stores.

When a planning application is submitted to the local council, third parties can make observations on the proposed development. 

If planning permission is then granted, and if a third party still wishes to object the development, they can launch an appeal with An Bord Pleanála. 

Planning documents show that, on dozens occasions since the beginning of 2015, rivals have made submissions objecting to the construction of a Lidl or Aldi in a particular area.

Earlier this month, Lidl was granted permission from An Bord Pleanála for the construction of a new store in Bray, Co Wicklow, despite an objection from Tesco Ireland.

In this case, Tesco said that the proposed development is “not consistent with the economic and employment zoning of the subject site as the primary use proposed is neither permitted in principle or open for consideration”.

Tesco Ireland also objected to the demolition of an existing store and redevelopment in Edenderry, Co Offaly, which was also ultimately granted permission. Here, Tesco said the proposed design and siting weren’t in keeping with retail planning guidelines from 2012.

RGDATA opposed a Lidl development in Mitchelstown Co Cork which was subsequently granted permission by An Bord Pleanála. 

It said: “There is an oversupply of convenience retail floorspace in the town… There is already a Supervalu, Aldi, Lidl, Tesco, Spar, Centra and four service station forecourts. The scale of the proposed expansion will not only impact on Mitchelstown, it is designed to draw in customers from further afield and there may be impacts to other townlands and villages.”

Both parties were named as appellants to a proposed development in Ardee, Co Louth.

While there is a Supervalu in that town, the nearest Tesco is more than 10 miles away.

Tesco submitted: “Arising from out of town location, size and poor pedestrian and cyclist connectivity, the development will have a negative impact on the viability and vitality of the Town Centre of Ardee and would be contrary to the Retail Planning Guidelines.”

That development was refused permission in February 2017.

In the past year, no case involving a Tesco or Supervalu store has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by either Lidl or Aldi.

Planning delays

In a large number of cases, the Lidl or Aldi gets the go-ahead anyway, albeit with a delay.

When a process enters the An Bord Pleanála appeals system, there is a statutory time frame for which a decision must be reached. Until that decision is made, a development cannot go ahead.

Figures released to Fianna Fáil’s Darragh O’Brien this week via a parliamentary question show that only 38% of cases up to the end of October reach a final decision within this statutory 18 weeks.

In 2016, 79% of cases received a final decision within that period.

O’Brien said: “We are witnessing rapidly escalating delays with the legal timeframe completion rate collapsing by over half over the past two years. This is despite government promises on additional resources being enough to meet the increased workload on the organisation.”

In its statement this week, Lidl said it was supportive of an independent planning system with provides opportunities for “concerned parties” to make observations at all stages, it felt “it is appropriate to call out what is plain for all to see as vexatious delay tactics” by its rivals.

For its part, Tesco and RGData vehemently denied the claims made by Lidl.

A spokesperson for Tesco Ireland told TheJournal.ie: “Tesco Ireland only ever makes submissions on planning applications on a case-by-case basis and where there is a legitimate planning ground or precedent to justify it for example on matters in relation to zoning, retail policies or traffic concerns.

Our aim is to ensure that the planning environment considers all retail developments on the same merits.

And a spokesperson for RGData told us: “RGData is the representative association for independent family owned shops in Ireland.

RGData supports the Government’s Retail Planning Guidelines which promote sustainable retail planning and vibrant towns and villages. RGData is involved in a major project with The Heritage Council to ensure the regeneration of Ireland’s Town Centres. RGData is not a vexatious objector. We base all our planning objections on sustainability and vibrant towns and villages.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Staff at The Ivy no longer allowed take payments 'to stop the deplorable greed' of asking for cash tips
    67,581  61
    2
    		US tourist killed by arrow-shooting Indian tribe
    52,821  95
    3
    		For Ireland to build the houses it needs, it'll need foreign workers... but they won't be able to afford the rent
    39,567  55
    Fora
    1
    		Excess heat from Amazon's giant data centre will be used to warm homes in Tallaght
    3,108  0
    2
    		'My father gave the best advice - be comfortable with failure, otherwise you'll never take risks'
    354  0
    3
    		Flyefit's bumper profits highlight the very lucrative business of budget gyms
    155  0
    The42
    1
    		O'Neill and Keane part company with the FAI 'by mutual agreement'
    88,085  189
    2
    		Wenger, Big Sam and Rodgers: 5 outside candidates to take over as Ireland manager
    31,227  108
    3
    		Martin O'Neill summoned to crunch talks as FAI eye change - reports
    26,452  66
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We've gathered up all the best beauty and fashion deals for Black Friday and Cyber Week
    9,279  1
    2
    		Here's a list of all the Irish slang that Jamie Dornan translated for Vanity Fair
    8,974  0
    3
    		Azealia Banks said Kim is going to leave Kanye but won't reveal why in case 'Kris Jenner kills him' ...it's The Dredge
    8,101  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    COURTS
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited
    Man appears in Belfast court over Jennifer Dornan murder after being extradited
    Court says students who posted video of classmate snorting sugar must be allowed back to school
    Man, 70, found not guilty of murdering his partner of 36 years in Rathmines self-defence case
    DUBLIN
    Dublin City Council accused of being 'Scrooge-like' for not holding Christmas lights ceremony
    Dublin City Council accused of being 'Scrooge-like' for not holding Christmas lights ceremony
    How I Spend My Money: A civil servant on €23,000 who took a large pay cut to get her job
    All-Ireland winning boss commits to Dublin for new two-year term
    IRELAND
    'McCarthy represents an experienced pair of hands, with Kenny someone who believes Irish football can do better'
    'McCarthy represents an experienced pair of hands, with Kenny someone who believes Irish football can do better'
    'It is with a heavy heart that I leave': O'Neill bids farewell to Ireland job recalling happy nights
    The key stats and numbers through Martin O'Neill's reign as Ireland boss
    LEO VARADKAR
    DÃ¡il backs Brexit deal without need for vote
    Dáil backs Brexit deal without need for vote
    Taoiseach: 'Householders will have to pay more to fill their cars, for electricity and gas under carbon tax hikes'
    Brexit waltz moves on as May heads to Brussels for tea and Varadkar hopes Dáil sings from same hymn sheet

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie