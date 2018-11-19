This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Monday 19 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

System slammed as 'outdated' after person who recovered from mental illness denied life assurance

Fianna Fáil TD James Browne said that legislation needed updated to reflect a more “modern understanding of mental health”.

By Sean Murray Monday 19 Nov 2018, 12:05 AM
1 hour ago 2,689 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4337204
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/KieferPix
File photo
File photo
Image: Shutterstock/KieferPix

A PERSON WHO had made a full recovery from a mental health condition was refused a quote for life assurance from four different providers, and the government has been urged to review legislation to reflect a “more modern understanding of mental health”. 

Fianna Fáil TD for Wexford James Browne has said that there may be an “outdated understanding of mental health” in the insurance industry that must be eradicated. 

He said he had come across several cases of this type of “discrimination” and that such actions of denying people with mental health illnesses access to such services undermined public policy. 

In the Dáil last month, Browne asked Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe about a person who had obtained mortgage approval and was subsequently refused life assurance from four life assurance providers here due to a mental condition from which they had recovered. 

The Minister said he couldn’t interfere in a private company offering insurance, and said he was unable to comment on specific cases like the one mentioned by Browne.

Donohoe added: “However, you should note that my officials contacted Insurance Ireland recently with regard to a similar case [...]

They advised that applicants for any type of life assurance will be asked on the application form detailed health questions and that insurers may request one or more of the following in addition: a report from the applicant’s GP; an independent medical examination; or other medical tests. On the basis of the information provided, the application is considered individually and the decision on whether to offer cover and on what terms depends on the facts of that particular case.

Browne told TheJournal.ie that a “serious anomaly” exists where people who have suffered from conditions such as anxiety and depression may be denied access to life assurance and other types of insurance and assurance cover.

“Life insurance can be a vital safety net for families, without it, it increases a person’s financial instability,” he said. “For example, a person deprived of cover will not be able to take out a mortgage with a financial institution.”

 I have seen the distress it causes to victims of these discriminatory practices. We are continually encouraging people to reach out for help when they are suffering from a mental health issue. The practices of the insurance industry may be undermining public policy in that they may discourage people from seeking the help they need if they believe they will be subsequently discriminated against if they do seek such help.

The Fianna Fáil mental health spokesperson said the government needs to review legislation surrounding this, in order to reflect a more modern understanding on mental health so that individuals could be empowered and that discrimination could be avoided.

He introduced a bill to Dáil Éireann to update equality legislation in this regard, but it has not yet reached the second stage through the Oireachtas. 

TheJournal.ie contacted Insurance Ireland for comment, and a spokesperson said: “In assessing the risk associated with Life Assurance policies the health of the applicant may have to be established.

If the applicant is refused cover, or offered cover at an increased premium, or subject to special conditions, then the applicant can request that the insurer’s Chief Medical Officer write to their doctor to explain the reason for the underwriting decision.

The spokesperson added that insurance companies are subject to scrutiny by the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman if a consumer feels they’ve been unfairly treated. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		16-year-old admits assault after former Welsh rugby captain suffers homophobic attack
    63,330  50
    2
    		Wet wipes and sanitary products cause over 500 sewage blockages every month
    53,841  50
    3
    		Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    49,407  95
    Fora
    1
    		'Spa-like showers' and a 'barista bar': How Dublin Airport plans to go fancy in a €1.7bn upgrade
    762  0
    2
    		Here's how you can boost staff morale during the dark winter months
    231  0
    The42
    1
    		Analysis: The Jacob Stockdale try that downed the All Blacks in Dublin
    65,375  36
    2
    		The biggest misconception about the Irish team was exposed again on Thursday night
    41,479  60
    3
    		Haka response from Ireland a statement that they refused to take a backward step
    39,553  28
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Can you match these Friends quotes to the character that delivered them?
    15,806  4
    2
    		Beauty Q: Do you use primer under your makeup, or do you think it's a complete waste of time?
    6,073  2
    3
    		'Whatever the priest said, I went by': Here's women explaining why they voted for the Eighth Amendment back in 1983
    5,054  9

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated â¬145k worth of cocaine
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    How I Spend My Money: A sales worker on â¬70,000 saving â¬1,000 a month for a mortgage
    How I Spend My Money: A sales worker on €70,000 saving €1,000 a month for a mortgage
    Garda probe after woman suffers serious injury in fall from window at Dublin city centre hotel
    Meet the Dublin local heroes getting honoured with stunning portraits
    IRELAND
    Hansen to decide on future next month as Ireland hope to hang onto Schmidt
    Hansen to decide on future next month as Ireland hope to hang onto Schmidt
    Michael D Higgins and Shane Ross fly out with congrats for Ireland's win over All Blacks
    Analysis: The Jacob Stockdale try that downed the All Blacks in Dublin
    LEO VARADKAR
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna FÃ¡il of dragging out agreement talks
    Taoiseach denies early election plan and accuses Fianna Fáil of dragging out agreement talks
    Martin tells Fine Gael: 'Don't give us any lectures about responsible politics'
    Taoiseach promises to raise top rate of tax to €50k over next five years

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie