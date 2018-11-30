This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 30 November, 2018
Iconic Dublin nightclub Lillie's Bordello to close in January

The Porterhouse Group says ‘exciting plans’ are afoot for the venue.

By Stephen McDermott Friday 30 Nov 2018, 11:16 AM
1 hour ago 10,371 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4368750

LILLIE’S BORDELLO, ONE of Dublin’s most iconic nightclubs, is set to close after Christmas.

The Porterhouse Group, which runs the nightclub, announced today that the venue will shut its doors for the final time on 19 January.

The Grafton Street club became famous for its popularity with both domestic and international celebrities, with Rihanna, Julia Roberts, Mick Jagger, Cillian Murphy and Bono among those to set foot inside over the years.

The Porterhouse Group did not reveal what will become of the venue, but said in a statement that ”exciting plans” are afoot for the club, which it expects to announce in the spring.

