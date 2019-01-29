Gardaí urge victims of 'Limerick fight club' to come forward after videos shared on social media

GARDAÍ HAVE URGED anyone who has been the victim of random assaults in the Limerick and Clare areas to come forward and make a statement so they can launch an official investigation.

Local Fianna Fáil councillor Cathal Crowe requested gardaí to investigate a Snapchat ‘fight club’ that is showcasing both organised fights between teenagers and random attacks on young people.

The Snapchat group allegedly features boys fighting girls, unsuspecting young people being attacked on the street by gangs of youths, as well as other violent incidents.

Crowe claimed that the videos show heads being kicked and jumped on.

Despite the seemingly large number of assaults, gardaí have told TheJournal.ie that no official complaints have been made to officers.

A spokesman urged anyone who has been the victim of the attacks to come forward.

He said: “As of now, nobody has come forward to make a statement about any alleged assault. We would urge anyone who was the victim of one of the assaults to come forward.”

Crowe said that the videos show the locations and the schools.

“This type of behaviour should not, and can never, be tolerated. For the teenagers being attacked, the pain and trauma extends far beyond the physical; there is the fact that footage of the attack is being put up online for all and sundry to view it. It’s extremely humiliating.”