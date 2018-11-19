This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Monday 19 November, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick man jailed for 17 years for raping and forming sexual relationship with teenager

Patrick O’Dea pleaded guilty on the second day of his trial at the Central Criminal Court.

By Sonya McClean and Declan Brennan Monday 19 Nov 2018, 12:44 PM
1 hour ago 11,108 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4347025
Image: PA Archive/PA Images
Image: PA Archive/PA Images

A LIMERICK MAN has been jailed for 17 years after he raped a 13-year-old girl in a graveyard and continued a sexual relationship with her after manipulating her and isolating her from her friends.

Patrick O’Dea, 51, also known as “Whacker”, of Pike Avenue, Limerick, pleaded guilty on the second day of his trial at the Central Criminal Court to charges of sexual assault and rape on dates in 1994 and 1995.

His victim Leona O’Callaghan waived her right to anonymity so O’Dea could be named in reporting the case.

The court heard that following the first incident of rape, O’Callaghan sat on a basin of ice in her bedroom to help stop the bleeding and swelling.

O’Dea met with her a few days later and pulled her away from her friends.

He complained that she had gotten blood on his jacket and he said he had to get it dry cleaned.

O’Callaghan later recalled that O’Dea told her that she had bled because she was a virgin and he promised it would not hurt as much the next time.

Older sister

He told her that her “virginity was a wall” and that the bleeding had been “breaking down the wall”.

O’Dea has 42 previous convictions, including a 15-year sentence for multiple rape and sexual assaults of one girl over a six-year period between 1998 and 2004.

Today, Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy said that O’Dea isolated and manipulated the victim, adding that his abuse of her has done enormous damage to her psyche.

Garda Barry Manton told Garnet Orange SC, prosecuting that O’Dea came into contact with O’Callaghan while she was spending time with her older sister and that girl’s friends in the Garryowen area of Limerick.

O’Callaghan later told gardaí that O’Dea “latched himself onto the group” and started to focus on her, giving her special attention.

He first sexually assaulted her at a local waste ground where he touched her breasts after kissing her. He told her he had wanted to “touch them for a long time”.

Mother’s home

O’Dea sexually abused O’Callaghan in a similar way again, before he began to worry that they may be seen together and suggested instead they meet in a local graveyard.

Garda Manton said that on Halloween night in 1994, he asked her to perform oral sex on him.

She tried to do it but she stopped and refused to do it again. O’Dea stormed off.

He then raped her in the graveyard, after putting his coat under a tree and telling her to lie down on it.

He said he was going “to ride the arse” off her. She tried to get back up but he got hold of her hands and she continued to say she didn’t want to.

O’Dea told her to “pee and wash straight away”. She was frightened when she saw the bleeding, which was when he got the basin of ice.

O’Dea had sex with her again. On one occasion her sister became aware they were meeting so he suggested they meet at a shed at the back of his mother’s home.

He had sex with her there after laying her down on a mattress.

Malnourishment

Garda Manton said that in 1996, O’Dea told O’Callaghan that he wanted to see what it was like to have sex in a bed.

He then had sex with her in his bedroom while his mother was in the sitting room. The was the final incident.

Garda Manton said O’Callaghan told a teacher what was going on and her parents were contacted.

Paddy McGrath SC, defending, asked Ms Justice Murphy to accept his client’s plea of guilty as an indication of his remorse and “an acceptance of his wrong doing”.

He said it was O’Dea’s opinion that he was neither physically or emotionally abusive to the victim but accepts that his behaviour was “wholly inappropriate and exploitative”.

McGrath said his client grew up in Limerick city and was always small in stature possibly due to malnourishment.

No insight

Ms Justice Deirdre Murphy imposed a sentence of 18 and a half years on O’Dea.

She suspended the last 18 months in recognition of his the plea of guilty and his willingness to take part in a psychological assessment.

The assessment placed O’Dea at an above average risk of sexual reoffending, and stated that he has no real insight into the damage caused by his above crimes.

Ms Justice Murphy suspended the 18 months on condition O’Dea engage with the “Building Better Lives” sex offender treatment programme.

She also imposed a post-release supervision order on O’Dea of three years.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sonya McClean and Declan Brennan

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		16-year-old admits assault after former Welsh rugby captain suffers homophobic attack
    80,182  59
    2
    		How I Spend My Money: A sales worker on €70,000 saving €1,000 a month for a mortgage
    63,239  51
    3
    		Ireland players to wear black armbands in respect of fan who died in Copenhagen
    43,775  6
    Fora
    1
    		Here's how you can boost staff morale during the dark winter months
    428  0
    2
    		Dublin-based Inflazome has secured €40m to take its commercially 'risky' drugs to trials
    55  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Munster SHC final, Ulster SFC semi-finals, Leinster SHC semi-finals - Sunday club GAA match tracker
    38,695  5
    2
    		Ballyboden break Coolderry hearts and book Leinster final after 100-minute epic with 10 goals, 53 points and four reds
    25,589  7
    3
    		'It’s a bit special at home and a bit special because of what happened in 2013'
    24,980  24
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Can you match these Friends quotes to the character that delivered them?
    23,025  4
    2
    		Beauty Q: Do you use primer under your makeup, or do you think it's a complete waste of time?
    10,590  2
    3
    		Battle of the micellar waters: Which comes out on top?
    3,369  1

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Woman stabbed at 'isolated, unlit' Dublin bus stop
    Man (39) arrested following seizure of estimated €145k worth of cocaine
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    COURTS
    Victim tells court of terror as Patrick Nevin set to be sentenced for attacks on women he met through Tinder
    Victim tells court of terror as Patrick Nevin set to be sentenced for attacks on women he met through Tinder
    Limerick man jailed for 17 years for raping and forming sexual relationship with teenager
    Man, 24, charged with 2016 feud murder of Daithi Douglas
    DUBLIN
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    Appeal launched to help locate whereabouts of missing 16-year-old Donna Marie Maughan
    How I Spend My Money: A sales worker on €70,000 saving €1,000 a month for a mortgage
    Garda probe after woman suffers serious injury in fall from window at Dublin city centre hotel
    IRELAND
    Relentless JVDF celebrates 'incredible' night 9 months on from knee nightmare
    Relentless JVDF celebrates 'incredible' night 9 months on from knee nightmare
    All Blacks depart Dublin after being 'manipulated' by clever Ireland
    Prolific Stockdale stays in the moment to produce sublime chip kick

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie