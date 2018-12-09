This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sexual violence campaigner Linda Hayden selected as Social Democrats' latest election candidate

Linda was heavily involved in Together for Yes in Kildare.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 9 Dec 2018, 4:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,244 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4384765
Image: Facebook
Image: Facebook

SEXUAL VIOLENCE CAMPAIGNER Linda Hayden has been selected as the Social Democrats general election candidate for Kildare South. 

Hayden has become the 22nd person selected by the party to contest the next election, a number which includes 14 women.

Speaking following her selection convention, Linda said: “I’m very thrilled and proud to be contesting the next general election for the Social Democrats in Kildare South. I believe that voters in this constituency are looking for a candidate who they can relate to and who represent the issues they feel strongly about.

“I feel the party manifesto addresses many barriers felt by voters in Kildare South and I look forward to meeting as many constituents as possible, hearing their issues, and finding ways to resolve as much as I can for them.”

The party’s co-leader Catherine Murphy said:“Linda has enormous compassion and energy and she is driven by her deep commitment to build a decent society where no one is left behind. I know that she will be an excellent public representative for my neighbouring constituency of Kildare South. She is a genuine and hard-working person who will champion investment in people, public services and a vibrant and sustainable economy.”

