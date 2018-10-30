This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 2 °C Tuesday 30 October, 2018
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

More body parts found after plane crash in Indonesia

A jet plunged into the sea with 189 people on board yesterday.

By AFP Tuesday 30 Oct 2018, 8:04 AM
1 hour ago 5,405 Views 2 Comments
http://jrnl.ie/4312395
Search and Rescue members and police officers check belongings of Lion Air flight JT 610 victims in Jakarta today.
Image: Agung Kuncahya B./Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Search and Rescue members and police officers check belongings of Lion Air flight JT 610 victims in Jakarta today.
Search and Rescue members and police officers check belongings of Lion Air flight JT 610 victims in Jakarta today.
Image: Agung Kuncahya B./Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

Warning: Some readers may find details of this report distressing.

INDONESIAN SEARCH TEAMS have recovered more remains at the site of a crashed Lion Air jet that plunged into the sea with 189 people on board, as a report said it had suffered an instrument malfunction the day before.

The Boeing-737 MAX, which went into service just months ago, crashed into the Java Sea moments after it had asked to return to Jakarta yesterday.

Flight JT 610 sped up as it suddenly lost altitude and then vanished from radar 12 minutes after take-off, with authorities saying witnesses saw the jet plunge into the water.

The accident has resurrected concerns about the patchy safety record of Indonesia’s aviation industry.

Search teams have filled 10 body bags with limbs and other human remains, Muhammad Syaugi, chief of the Indonesian national search and rescue agency told Metro TV. Dozens of divers are taking part in the recovery effort.

The parts were taken for identification and DNA testing at a Jakarta police hospital, where distraught relatives gathered, including Hari Setiyono whose son-in-law was on the doomed plane.

“My daughter has no husband, my grandchild no longer has a father,” Setiyono told AFP.

The remains of a baby were among those found, according to national deputy police chief Ari Dono Sukmanto.

Another 14 bags filled with debris have also been collected, including shoes, items of clothing and a wallet. “Everything on the surface of the water has been collected,” Syaugi said.

Indonesia’s National Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC) said there were 178 adult passengers, one child, two infants, two pilots and six cabin crew on board flight JT 610.

Among them were the plane’s Indian captain, 20 Indonesian finance ministry employees and Andrea Manfredi, an Italian former professional cyclist.

The search and rescue agency all but ruled out finding any survivors late yesterday, citing the discovery of body parts that suggested a high-impact crash in water some 30-40 metres deep off the coast of Indonesia’s Java island.

“We are prioritising finding the main wreckage of the plane using five war ships equipped with sonar to detect metal underwater,” said Yusuf Latif, spokesman of the Indonesian search and rescue agency.

Both the cockpit voice recorder and the flight data recorder — which could be key pieces of evidence — are still missing.

‘Unreliable’

The plane had been en route to Pangkal Pinang city, a jumping off point for beach-and-sun-seeking tourists on nearby Belitung island, when it dropped out of contact around 6:30am (11.30pm Irish time).

Lion Air said the plane had only gone into service in August.

The pilot and co-pilot had more than 11,000 hours of flying time between them and had undergone recent medical checkups and drug testing, it added.

Lion Air yesterday acknowledged the plane had an unspecified technical issue fixed in Bali before it was flown back to Jakarta, calling it “normal procedure”.

A technical logbook detailed an “unreliable” airspeed reading instrument on the Bali-Jakarta flight on Sunday and different altitude readings on the captain and first officer’s instruments, according to BBC News.

Copies of several Lion Air technical documents have been circulating on social media, but they could not be immediately confirmed as authentic. The company did not return requests for comment.

Boeing suspended the release of the 737 MAX just days before its first commercial delivery last year due to an engine issue, according to airline safety and product review site airlineratings.com. It said the engines were a product of a joint venture between US-based General Electric and France’s Safran Aircraft Engines.

Lion Air, Indonesia’s biggest budget airline which has been engaged in huge expansion, announced earlier this year it was buying 50 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets for $6.24 billion.

Fake news, safety woes

A string of fake news stories have been circulating in the aftermath of the crash, including one that falsely claims to show a baby who survived and a video purportedly showing panicked passengers just before the deadly accident.

Indonesia’s disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho has knocked down both claims.

Indonesia’s air travel industry is booming, with the number of domestic passengers growing significantly over the past decade, but it has acquired a reputation for poor regulation and its airlines had previously been banned from US and European airspace.

Lion Air has been involved in a number of incidents including a fatal 2004 crash and a collision between two of its planes at Jakarta’s Soekarno-Hatta airport.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		A Brexit timeline: How much time is actually left to strike a deal?
    56,755  100
    2
    		Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    45,403  154
    3
    		Driver arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after being clocked at 145 km/h
    40,994  48
    Fora
    1
    		After opting for fewer but bigger stores, Life Style Sports has managed to stay in the black
    298  0
    2
    		Poll: Would you pay more for a taxi if it was easier to hail a cab at busy times?
    268  0
    3
    		The fashion juggernaut behind Zara, Bershka and Pull&Bear had a bumper year in Ireland
    70  0
    The42
    1
    		Sexton stays at home as Schmidt names 26-man squad for Chicago
    45,462  81
    2
    		As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    35,876  14
    3
    		Mannion hits 1-6 as Kilmacud claim first Dublin senior football title since 2010
    25,147  9
    DailyEdge
    1
    		Here's what people 20 years ago expected Ireland to look like today
    15,880  3
    2
    		It's been 7 years since Harry Potter finished and Evanna Lynch is still being asked about the series
    5,978  1
    3
    		Here's a roundup of all the best celeb Halloween costumes (so far)
    5,028  2

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Night of the living fed: Krispy Kreme after dark
    Firm headed by Sean Gallagher in High Court dispute with corporate tenant over heating system
    Krispy Kreme is closing its 24-hour drive-through after traffic and noise complaints
    BREATH TESTS
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaÃ­ he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    Commissioner confirms no gardaí will be disciplined over breath test scandal
    PSNI
    Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    Hate crime investigation after men in KKK hoods and costumes seen in Co Down town
    Man (22) dies following overnight road collision in Co Tyrone
    Appeal after occupants barricade themselves in bedroom while masked men ransack home
    IRELAND
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    Letter from Chicago: Schmidt's Ireland arrive as Warriors show world-class quality
    Sexton stays at home as Schmidt names 26-man squad for Chicago
    The Irish Murderball - Ireland's first-ever World Championship wheelchair rugby team
    ROADS
    Young man seriously injured after being hit by minibus in Galway gaeltacht
    Young man seriously injured after being hit by minibus in Galway gaeltacht
    Driver arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after being clocked at 145 km/h
    Several roads closed as 20,000 people take part in Dublin Marathon
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    As it happened: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City, Premier League
    'Thank you for all you did for our football club' - Gary Lineker pays tribute to 'quiet, unassuming' Srivaddhanaprabha
    'Tottenham have got to be careful because they are so lucky to have Pochettino,' says Redknapp

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie