Woman in her 50s dies in road crash in Kerry

GARDAÍ HAVE APPEALED for information after a woman died in a road crash on the outskirts of Listowel, Kerry.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of the serious road traffic collision between a car and a truck at Woodford at around 3pm today, which is around two kilometres away from Listowel.

The sole occupant and driver of the car, a female in her 50s was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck was uninjured.

A garda spokesman said: “The road is currently closed and traffic diversions are in place. Garda forensic collision investigators are examining the crash site. The deceased was removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry (Tralee) and the local coroner has been notified.

“Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station 068-50820 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.”