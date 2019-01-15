Poll: Should the government put an end to live exports?

THE LIVE EXPORT of Irish cattle can result in “barbaric slaughter” that “must be stopped”.

That is according to Caroline Rowley, who writes for TheJournal.ie this morning, and says that live export to some countries results in the “incredibly cruel death” of Irish animals.

Rowley also notes that live export has been cited by some farmers as being good for Irish farming, as “they allege the meat factories here are operating as cartels to keep prices low”.

But she adds: “Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed should be pushing trade in our high-quality beef rather than promoting this pitiless trade in live animals.”

So, today we’re asking you: Should the government put an end to live exports?

